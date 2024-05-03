STUPID QUESTIONS (AGAIN)

kolle's kolumne linkedin #86 en

#NoBullshitCX #20yearsFuturelab

“See the bigger picture.”

Remember last week’s column on the outsider’s perspective? Here is another story about it from our work for the contact center of a car manufacturer. We reviewed their overall CX strategy (more on this topic later) and looked at the way they operated–from a customer perspective.

Knowing how often companies run on the“we always did it this way” principle, I asked as many “stupid questions” as I could. Why Do you do things this way? Which data informs these processes? Who actually does what? While the answers were mostly logical and sufficient, on quite a few occasions they weren’t. The biggest discovery was a miscalculation of the total time needed to handle a complaint. Average handling time by an agent was optimised to 25 minutes. But the time needed to deal with issues in the back office was ignored. In fact, solving acomplaint took over 100 minutes when handed over to multiple back-office employees, not the claimed 25. A few agents however refused to hand issues to back office and drop calls, and solved complaints by themselves. Shockingly, their total processing time was only 45 minutes. Plus, the customer data showed that callers appreciated such processes more than multiple handovers and endless repetitions of their complaints.

Are you asking “stupid questions” often enough? We can.

NOTE: Follow the hashtag #NoBullshitCX and Kolle’s column will land in your feed everyFriday!

Which product?

Picture of Stefan Kolle
Stefan Kolle

Innovator – Disruptor – Enabler Stefan is a disruptive influence. As co-founder, Managing Director and Chairman of the Board of Futurelab, he encourages businesses to shake up their marketplace through meaningful innovation in customer experience. 

After 20 years working with C-level teams at Vodafone Group, ING, BAT Japan, Sanoma CEE, Heineken, Philips, Bank of Piraeus, JTI Ukraine, BNP Paribas Investment Partners, Stefan just knows what works and what doesn’t. He delivers brand advocacy strategies based on customer and employee engagement, motivation and empowerment.    Lives: Now Thinks: 5 years from Now Always finds the extra angle; if there isn’t an extra angle, he creates it Addicted to technology Strives for a world without the need for advertising Several C-level roles in insurance, finance and technology Developed new businesses in 13 countries and launched one of the first web-builders in NL Stefan’s role model is Leonardo da Vinci Juror for the Webbies Net Promoter® Certified Associate     Email: sko@futurelab.net

Recent posts
Follow us
Facebook Twitter Youtube Linkedin
Tags
advertising (446) Alain Thys (216) Annette Franz (Gleneicki) (332) branding (360) brands (164) change (193) customer experience (370) customer experiences (477) customer insights (468) danah boyd (223) David Armano (398) David Polinchock (181) Denise Lee Yohn (241) design (394) Design Translator (184) Dick Stroud (461) digital living (276) Dominic Basulto (275) Facebook (155) gaming (206) green (328) grey (246) Idris Mootee (363) Ilya Vedrashko (327) innovation (647) Joel Makower (219) John Caddell (232) Jonathan Salem Baskin (429) Karl Long (157) Lynette Webb (178) marketing (333) Matt Rhodes (247) media consumption (176) Neil Perkin (163) neuromarketing (503) online (575) organisational behaviour (152) people (324) research (207) Roger Dooley (597) social media (1000) strategy (481) technology (282) virtual worlds (161) young (158)
About this blog

This blog reflects the personal opinions of individual contributors and does not represent the views of Futurelab, Futurelab’s clients, or the contributors’ respective employers or clients.

Get Started With Futurelab

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Phone Number

+49 89 262 029 900

LinkedIn

send us a message

Email Address

info@futurelab.net

+49 89 262 029 900
info@futurelab.net

Quick Links

Offerings

Office

Futurelab GmbH
Managing Director/Geschäftsführer:
Stefan Grünzer

Address: Ganghoferstrasse 66e, 80339 München, Deutschland
Register: München HRB 253965

Facebook Twitter Youtube Linkedin
Copyright © 2024 FutureLab

Website by