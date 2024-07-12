DON’T F*** IT UP FOR ME

kolle's kolumne linkedin #98 en

#NoBullshitCX #20yearsFuturelab

“Find the crucial moments.”

Last week we talked about manufacturers who have to disperse their customer experience standards to the vast network of importers, distributors, and other retail partners. I called them “indirect” customers for a reason: you have to be customer centric to your business partners too. Not just because they represent a large group of end buyers, but because lack of partner understanding can result in a disaster.

“Didn’t deliver on time” seems tolerable if we are talking about a late package. Looks like an error that can be undone by a voucher or a discount. But what if it’s 50 crates of beer not delivered to a bar owner hosting a EuroCup opening day? Or party decorations that came in 2 days after the party? An order of concrete delivered a day later wastes the time and wages of everyone on the construction project for that day. A late delivery of testing equipment wastes the whole day’s production on a food factory. The wors tcase we had to deal with was a customer of a funeral home who was unhappy with their mother’s parting event (go on and unf*** that one). Errors like those erode relationships alongside the whole chain as they hurt both direct and indirect customers. Understanding what moments in their journeys are so crucial you simply CANNOT mess them up is mission critical for any CX manager in a B2B organisation or manufacturer.

What is your story of “Don’t f*** it up for me”?

Picture of Stefan Kolle
Stefan Kolle

Innovator – Disruptor – Enabler Stefan is a disruptive influence. As co-founder, Managing Director and Chairman of the Board of Futurelab, he encourages businesses to shake up their marketplace through meaningful innovation in customer experience. 

After 20 years working with C-level teams at Vodafone Group, ING, BAT Japan, Sanoma CEE, Heineken, Philips, Bank of Piraeus, JTI Ukraine, BNP Paribas Investment Partners, Stefan just knows what works and what doesn’t. He delivers brand advocacy strategies based on customer and employee engagement, motivation and empowerment.    Lives: Now Thinks: 5 years from Now Always finds the extra angle; if there isn’t an extra angle, he creates it Addicted to technology Strives for a world without the need for advertising Several C-level roles in insurance, finance and technology Developed new businesses in 13 countries and launched one of the first web-builders in NL Stefan’s role model is Leonardo da Vinci Juror for the Webbies Net Promoter® Certified Associate     Email: sko@futurelab.net

Recent posts
Follow us
Facebook Twitter Youtube Linkedin
Tags
advertising (446) Alain Thys (216) Annette Franz (Gleneicki) (332) branding (360) brands (164) change (193) customer experience (370) customer experiences (477) customer insights (468) danah boyd (223) David Armano (398) David Polinchock (181) Denise Lee Yohn (241) design (394) Design Translator (184) Dick Stroud (461) digital living (276) Dominic Basulto (275) Facebook (155) gaming (206) green (328) grey (246) Idris Mootee (363) Ilya Vedrashko (327) innovation (647) Joel Makower (219) John Caddell (232) Jonathan Salem Baskin (429) Karl Long (157) Lynette Webb (178) marketing (333) Matt Rhodes (247) media consumption (176) Neil Perkin (163) neuromarketing (503) online (575) organisational behaviour (152) people (324) research (207) Roger Dooley (597) social media (1000) strategy (481) technology (282) virtual worlds (161) young (158)
About this blog

This blog reflects the personal opinions of individual contributors and does not represent the views of Futurelab, Futurelab’s clients, or the contributors’ respective employers or clients.

Get Started With Futurelab

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Phone Number

+49 89 262 029 900

LinkedIn

send us a message

Email Address

info@futurelab.net

+49 89 262 029 900
info@futurelab.net

Quick Links

Offerings

Office

Futurelab GmbH
Managing Director/Geschäftsführer:
Stefan Grünzer

Address: Ganghoferstrasse 66e, 80339 München, Deutschland
Register: München HRB 253965

Facebook Twitter Youtube Linkedin
Copyright © 2024 FutureLab

Website by