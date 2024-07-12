#NoBullshitCX #20yearsFuturelab

“Find the crucial moments.”

Last week we talked about manufacturers who have to disperse their customer experience standards to the vast network of importers, distributors, and other retail partners. I called them “indirect” customers for a reason: you have to be customer centric to your business partners too. Not just because they represent a large group of end buyers, but because lack of partner understanding can result in a disaster.

“Didn’t deliver on time” seems tolerable if we are talking about a late package. Looks like an error that can be undone by a voucher or a discount. But what if it’s 50 crates of beer not delivered to a bar owner hosting a EuroCup opening day? Or party decorations that came in 2 days after the party? An order of concrete delivered a day later wastes the time and wages of everyone on the construction project for that day. A late delivery of testing equipment wastes the whole day’s production on a food factory. The wors tcase we had to deal with was a customer of a funeral home who was unhappy with their mother’s parting event (go on and unf*** that one). Errors like those erode relationships alongside the whole chain as they hurt both direct and indirect customers. Understanding what moments in their journeys are so crucial you simply CANNOT mess them up is mission critical for any CX manager in a B2B organisation or manufacturer.

What is your story of “Don’t f*** it up for me”?