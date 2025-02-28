WOULD YOU LIKE SOME MORE MONEY?

“This Golden Rule literally brings the gold.”

Every time I speak about the main CX rule – Treat others as you want to be treated – I have someone scoffing at me for being too idealistic. There are so many misconceptions around it, it makes my blood boil. Some people think that good CX comes from hiring good-hearted people (spoiler alert – no, it comes from good processes). Others believe that CX has something to do with being morally superior (in reality companies with the best CX may not the best in terms of morals). I do not want to constantly mention the economic argument, and not everything has to be reduced to cash in hand. But in case of CX, it can, and it should. Last year’s research by Watermark proves once again that those who champion CX rake in 5.4 times more money than those who don’t. (https://watermarkconsult.net/blog/2024/08/20/customer-experience-roi-study/

We have done the ROI study on multiple industries, B2B and B2C alike. We did it for raw construction materials and luxury cars, large household items and small machinery, worldwide banks and local bakeries. Not everything is linear of course. There are many variations of this rule. But on a large scale, every time we see that being good at CX translates into the bottom line. This Golden Rule literally brings the gold. Would you like some more money?

Picture of Stefan Kolle
Stefan Kolle

Innovator – Disruptor – Enabler Stefan is a disruptive influence. As co-founder, Managing Director and Chairman of the Board of Futurelab, he encourages businesses to shake up their marketplace through meaningful innovation in customer experience. 

After 20 years working with C-level teams at Vodafone Group, ING, BAT Japan, Sanoma CEE, Heineken, Philips, Bank of Piraeus, JTI Ukraine, BNP Paribas Investment Partners, Stefan just knows what works and what doesn’t. He delivers brand advocacy strategies based on customer and employee engagement, motivation and empowerment.    Lives: Now Thinks: 5 years from Now Always finds the extra angle; if there isn’t an extra angle, he creates it Addicted to technology Strives for a world without the need for advertising Several C-level roles in insurance, finance and technology Developed new businesses in 13 countries and launched one of the first web-builders in NL Stefan’s role model is Leonardo da Vinci Juror for the Webbies Net Promoter® Certified Associate     Email: sko@futurelab.net

