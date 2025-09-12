Why Should I Pay for Happy Faces? Part4

This is the final article in a series of Futurelab columns for consulting.de, focused on making the business case for Customer Experience (CX). In the first part (LINK) we talked about why CX Managers need to prove ROI at all (reminder: it is because ROI discussions are budgeting discussions). In the second part (LINK) we gave an example of how this calculation depends on the strategic objectives of your company. In the third part(LINK) we offered several metrics that different B2C and B2B businesses should be looking at to calculate ROI of their CX initiatives as well as advice on what’s beyond the money talks.

Let’s get down to business.

By now we have explained WHY any CX manager needs a solid understanding of how their initiatives are going to pay off; WHERE to start depending on the company strategy; and WHAT to look at in terms ofcustomer behaviours and metrics that reflect them.Time for the HOW. Here are several simplified calculations which are based on our past experiences in relevant industries (numbers are altered for confidentiality purposes, but reallistic).

Example 1: Telecommunications.

Scenario:

A telecom company is considering a CX initiative to improve onboarding and reduce early churn. The initiative includes redesigning the welcome journey and proactive customer follow-up in the first 30 days.

Key Metrics:

Average monthly revenue per customer: €40

Average customer lifetime: 24 months

Customer Lifetime Value (CLV): €40 × 24 = €960

Early churn rate (within 3 months): 20%

New customers per year: 100,000

Expected Impact of CX Initiative:

Required investment (one-time cost + training + tech): €1,000,000

Reducing early churn from 20% to 15% will bring extra 5,000 retained customers (5% of 100,000)

Each retained customer will have a CLV of €960 resulting inTotal additional value of 5,000 × €960 = €4,800,000 total benefit

ROI Calculation (ROI = (Benefit − Cost) / Cost)

ROI = (€4,800,000 − €1,000,000) / €1,000,000 = 3.8 aka 380%

Interpretation:

For every €1 invested in this CX improvement, the telecom company gains €3.80 in long-term customer value. The initiative pays for itself within the first year, and the value continues to grow as the retained customers stay, spend, and potentially buy more.

Example 2: Automotive.

Scenario:

An upscale automotive brand is considering a CX initiative to improve the after-sales service experience at its dealerships. By reducing customer dissatisfaction and subsequent churn they want to increase repeat business, and boost customer advocacy.The project includes employee training, process improvement, and proactive follow-up after service visits.

Key Metrics:

Active customers per year: 10,000

Average profit per car sold: €2,500

Avg Nr of cars per customer lifetime: 1.5

Customer Lifetime Value (CLV): €2,500 × 1.5 = €3,750

Average aftersales profit per customer/year: €400

% of Promoters in customer base: 40% (4,000)

% of Detractorsin customer base: 20% (2,000)

Promoter lifetime impact: 2 new customers

Detractor lifetime impact: 1 lost customer

Expected Impact of CX Initiative:

Required investment: €2,000,000

Improved service experience leads to +10% increase in repeat after sales

€400 × 10% = €40 extra per customer/year, or 10,000 × €40 = €400,000 per year

Assume benefit lasts 2 years: €800,000

Customer base shift to 60% promoters (6,000) and 10% detractors (1,000)

Increase Promotion: +2,000 promoters who bring × 2 new customers = 4,000 new customers

Reduce Detraction: 1,000 fewer detractors resulting in 1,000 fewer lost customers, i.e.1,000 retained or gained customers

Total customer gain = 5,000 new customers

Safely assuming new customers will have a 50% CLV of €3,750 (i.e. €1,875), the gain will be 5,000 × €1,875 = €9,375,000

Additional uplift from more likely repeat purchases:

1% of customer base or 100 customers will buy an additional vehicle resulting in 100 × €2,500 = €250,000 extra sales profit

Total Benefit = €10,425,000

ROI Calculation:

ROI = (€9,375,000 + €800,000 + €250,000 − €2,000,000) / €2,000,000 = 4.21 aka 421%

Interpretation:

This CX initiative boosts repeat after sales visits, but also customer advocacy. Even assuming that new customers only realise 50% of the potential new value, the result is still powerful: €10,4 million in additional revenue from new customers driven by better experiences or a solid ROI of 421%.

In automotive, where every new customer counts and reputation lives long, what your existing customers say about you can be your best (or worst) investment.

Example 3. B2B Manufacturing.

Scenario:

A manufacturing company sells their products through a network of distributors. Contracts are long-term (up to 5 years), making churn difficult. But there is no structured way of working with customers, which results in continuous issues. Unhappy customers repeatedly ask for discounts. Reorders are slow and messy, and sorting them takes time and effort in multiple departments. Growth is slow, and share of wallet is reduced: nobody wants to build a close relationship with someone who is so painful to deal with.

The CX team proposes initiatives to:

Streamline communication with distributors

Introduce structured onboarding

Create a “partner support desk” to improve response time and resolve issuesfaster

Key Metrics:

Number of active distribution partners: 300

Average contract value per year: €500,000

Average contract length: 5 years

Total contract value per partner,€500,000 × 5 €2,500,000

Average extra discount given under negotiation pressure: 3%

Value leakage: €15,000 per year per partner

300 × €15,000 = €4,500,000 per year in lost margin

Expected Impact of CX Initiative:

Required investment: (platform + training + support) €1,200,000

Reducing average discounting pressure by1%willrecover €5,000 per partner/year, i.e. 300 × €5,000 = €1,500,000 annual gain

Improving cross-sell effectiveness by 15% will add €25,000 per year for 25% of partners = 75 × €25,000 = €1,875,000

Preventingrelationship deterioration in 10 key accounts will avoid loss of renewals worth €2,500,000. Assuming 50% likelihood, we retain €1,250,000.

Total Benefit = €4,625,000

ROI Calculation:

ROI = (€4,625,000 − €1,200,000) / €1,200,000 = 2.85 aka 285%

Interpretation:

In B2B, CX is oftenless about immediate churnand more about protecting long-term value. This example shows how investing in smoother relationships and better partner support directly improves profitability–not by gaining new clients, but by leaking less from existing ones and creating a fertile soil for future relationships.

Beyond the money talks.

You have mapped the metrics, made the model work, shown the CFO your projected returns. Still, something does not land. The room stays unconvinced. The numbers are solid–but something else is missing.

This is where we must recognise a deeper truth: the failure is not in the spreadsheet. It is in the absence of emotion that drives purpose.And these emotions which creates and supports meaning can be both personal and collective.

What’s in it for me?

Money cannot possibly be the only thing that defines a need in inherently good human experiences.A relationship is not a line item competing with machines, procurement savings, and yield optimisation. Even the most budget-conscious brands do not sell the mselves only speaking of money. They speak of simplicity, ease, trust, fairness–value beyond low price. Because they understand: no one gets emotionally invested in a margin uplift.

So, if you see that in your company CX is still perceived in terms of cost and return, then it’s time to revisit the Why. CX is not just about generating more revenue. It is about shaping how people feel when they interact with your company and what they remember and carry over. The real challenge is making sure that what we do is worth investing in. In the end, the battle for ROI will not be won with numbers alone. It will be won when CX earns its place as a meaningful driver of the company’s identity, values, and future.

