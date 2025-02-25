WHAT DOES CX HAVE TO DO WITH EASTERN PHOLOSOPHY?

#NoBullshitCX

“Everything. Happy Lunar New Year!”

I have just finished signing hundreds of Happy Lunar New Year postcards that will go out to our clients and partners. And every year I get a question: you are a Western company, why Lunar New Year? Is it because you worked for Toyota and Lexus?

Kind of. I already talked about the impact of continuous improvement (Kaizen) and the need to go and see things with your own eyes (Genchi Genbutsu). But overall, working for @Toyota and @Lexus made us realise how much the principles of good CX resonate with Eastern philosophies. For us, a business isn’t just a sum of departments; it’s an ecosystem where every action ripples outward. Everything is connected. A broken internal process becomes a frustrating customer moment. A misaligned strategy leads to churn. And a good experience leads to more happy customers.

And then there is the Golden Rule: Treat others as you want to be treated. It’s not just ethics; it’s good business. Customers remember how you make them feel. Creating that feeling is shaped by how well you balance what you get with what you give – internally and externally. For us, CX isn’t just about fixing touchpoints. It’s about understanding the whole system. This is why we send our annual best wishes on a Lunar New Year. Great CX, like Eastern wisdom, isn’t about isolated actions. It’s about the bigger picture.

