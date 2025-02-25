WHAT DOES CX HAVE TO DO WITH EASTERN PHOLOSOPHY?

column 116 eng

#NoBullshitCX

“Everything. Happy Lunar New Year!”

I have just finished signing hundreds of Happy Lunar New Year postcards that will go out to our clients and partners. And every year I get a question: you are a Western company, why Lunar New Year? Is it because you worked for Toyota and Lexus?

Kind of. I already talked about the impact of continuous improvement (Kaizen) and the need to go and see things with your own eyes (Genchi Genbutsu). But overall, working for @Toyota and @Lexus made us realise how much the principles of good CX resonate with Eastern philosophies. For us, a business isn’t just a sum of departments; it’s an ecosystem where every action ripples outward. Everything is connected. A broken internal process becomes a frustrating customer moment. A misaligned strategy leads to churn. And a good experience leads to more happy customers.

And then there is the Golden Rule: Treat others as you want to be treated. It’s not just ethics; it’s good business. Customers remember how you make them feel. Creating that feeling is shaped by how well you balance what you get with what you give – internally and externally. For us, CX isn’t just about fixing touchpoints. It’s about understanding the whole system. This is why we send our annual best wishes on a Lunar New Year. Great CX, like Eastern wisdom, isn’t about isolated actions. It’s about the bigger picture.

#CX #CustomerExperience #Futurelab #NoBullshitCX #StefanKolle #KollesColumn #Toyota #Lexus

Picture of Stefan Kolle
Stefan Kolle

Innovator – Disruptor – Enabler Stefan is a disruptive influence. As co-founder, Managing Director and Chairman of the Board of Futurelab, he encourages businesses to shake up their marketplace through meaningful innovation in customer experience. 

After 20 years working with C-level teams at Vodafone Group, ING, BAT Japan, Sanoma CEE, Heineken, Philips, Bank of Piraeus, JTI Ukraine, BNP Paribas Investment Partners, Stefan just knows what works and what doesn’t. He delivers brand advocacy strategies based on customer and employee engagement, motivation and empowerment.    Lives: Now Thinks: 5 years from Now Always finds the extra angle; if there isn’t an extra angle, he creates it Addicted to technology Strives for a world without the need for advertising Several C-level roles in insurance, finance and technology Developed new businesses in 13 countries and launched one of the first web-builders in NL Stefan’s role model is Leonardo da Vinci Juror for the Webbies Net Promoter® Certified Associate     Email: sko@futurelab.net

