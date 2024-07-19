ARE YOU FEARLESS?

#NoBullshitCX #20yearsFuturelab

“Be honest.”

One of the largest insurance groups in the world asked us to review their Voice of the Customer programme. On paper, they were doing everything right. Their customer KPI was highlighted in the annual report, they had a clear business case on how many millions in extra profits one extra percentage point meant, and they regularly communicated the results internally. Sounds great, right?

In reality, there were several flaws in their programme. Closed loop was not implemented because surveys were anonymous by phone. Using call agents lead to skewing of the results. Some respondents were less open about sharing their experiences to a stranger, others felt like they should give a higher score so that the agent doesn’t get upset. And many verbatims looked suspiciously alike, meaning the operators were summarising them in their own voice, not the customers’.

We recommended to switch to an online survey to known customer contacts and got actionable and insightful results, plus a closed loop process. But because of this change, the customer KPI dropped 2 points. This is where it ended, because the VoC team didn’t dare to tell the CEO that there would be a 2-point drop in the next report. I personally believe that any CEO worth their title would not have an issue with it, but clearly theirs would, because they were afraid to report correct data.

How would you deal with this situation?