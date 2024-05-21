A CX MANAGER? MORE LIKE CHANGE MANAGER

kolle's kolumne linkedin #90 en

#NoBullshitCX #20yearsFuturelab

“Think Change, not CX.”

In my previous column I touched upon the topic of burnout. It was a self-joke, but the more I think about it, the more I realise that the threat is real. I have seen so many bright-eyed and bushy-tailed people enter the CX industry only to meet them a few years later bitter and disappointed. Many leave the field entirely. I don’t see the same movement in adjacent industries of market research or technology. What could be the reasons?

In my very humble opinion, one of the key reasons lies in the misconception that companies want to change for their customers. They don’t. They are successful because they are optimised around themselves, the needs of the business, and the key stakeholders. Customers aren’t either of these. Most companies will not think about them unless they start actively losing profits. This situation positions the CX Manager between the management that demands growth from CX initiatives (Where are those loyal customers you promised?), and the rest of the organisation that does business as usual and has little reason for change. After a couple of years of this sandwich management, CX people are often left exhausted and disappointed.

I strongly believe that we should finally admit that CX and VoC are change management programmes, and people working in these fields should get proper change management training. I will continue cover this topic in several following columns, but I would like to hear your thoughts!

Are you a change manager?

NOTE: Follow the hashtag #NoBullshitCX and Kolle’s column will land in your feed every Friday!

Product?

Picture of Stefan Kolle
Stefan Kolle

Innovator – Disruptor – Enabler Stefan is a disruptive influence. As co-founder, Managing Director and Chairman of the Board of Futurelab, he encourages businesses to shake up their marketplace through meaningful innovation in customer experience. 

After 20 years working with C-level teams at Vodafone Group, ING, BAT Japan, Sanoma CEE, Heineken, Philips, Bank of Piraeus, JTI Ukraine, BNP Paribas Investment Partners, Stefan just knows what works and what doesn’t. He delivers brand advocacy strategies based on customer and employee engagement, motivation and empowerment.    Lives: Now Thinks: 5 years from Now Always finds the extra angle; if there isn’t an extra angle, he creates it Addicted to technology Strives for a world without the need for advertising Several C-level roles in insurance, finance and technology Developed new businesses in 13 countries and launched one of the first web-builders in NL Stefan’s role model is Leonardo da Vinci Juror for the Webbies Net Promoter® Certified Associate     Email: sko@futurelab.net

Recent posts
Follow us
Facebook Twitter Youtube Linkedin
Tags
advertising (446) Alain Thys (216) Annette Franz (Gleneicki) (332) branding (360) brands (164) change (193) customer experience (370) customer experiences (477) customer insights (468) danah boyd (223) David Armano (398) David Polinchock (181) Denise Lee Yohn (241) design (394) Design Translator (184) Dick Stroud (461) digital living (276) Dominic Basulto (275) Facebook (155) gaming (206) green (328) grey (246) Idris Mootee (363) Ilya Vedrashko (327) innovation (647) Joel Makower (219) John Caddell (232) Jonathan Salem Baskin (429) Karl Long (157) Lynette Webb (178) marketing (333) Matt Rhodes (247) media consumption (176) Neil Perkin (163) neuromarketing (503) online (575) organisational behaviour (152) people (324) research (207) Roger Dooley (597) social media (1000) strategy (481) technology (282) virtual worlds (161) young (158)
About this blog

This blog reflects the personal opinions of individual contributors and does not represent the views of Futurelab, Futurelab’s clients, or the contributors’ respective employers or clients.

Get Started With Futurelab

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Phone Number

+49 89 262 029 900

LinkedIn

send us a message

Email Address

info@futurelab.net

+49 89 262 029 900
info@futurelab.net

Quick Links

Offerings

Office

Futurelab GmbH
Managing Director/Geschäftsführer:
Stefan Grünzer

Address: Ganghoferstrasse 66e, 80339 München, Deutschland
Register: München HRB 253965

Facebook Twitter Youtube Linkedin
Copyright © 2024 FutureLab

Website by