INSIGHTS EVERYWHERE

kolle's kolumne linkedin #81 en

#NoBullshitCX #20yearsFuturelab

“Question (almost) everything.”

Are you innovating “a faster horse”?A few years ago, I worked with the world leader in logistics supplies. They wanted to refresh their innovation process. Until then they typically interviewed all their customers once a year with a 200-question-long survey and held co-creation sessions with some of them. The process worked as such(although that questionnaire still makes me shudder). Unfortunately, they were creating insights and innovations in a very narrow field of vision this way. We needed to upend the process and see what was beyond the standard operations. Once we started looking up- and downstream, it turned out that their market had much more potential. Producers and farmers need ways to get their products to market in better ways. Clients had changing needs. Consumers wanted more information about where their food and goods came from.

We developed a new insights generation and ideation process for them. It effectively “forced” those looking to innovate to look outside their typical sources for new ideas. We helped them talk to consumers and stakeholders previously outside of their view. Together, we turned their feedback into insights, and then into viable ideas. At every stage gate we provided tools and sources to look for fresh insights to create, combine, and validate ideas and business cases. Suddenly their field of vision had gone from narrow to ultrabroad, and a whole new world of ideas opened up to them.

Does your innovation have a broad view, or do you always focus on your same old stuff?

NOTE:

From now on, every Friday, here: Kolle’s column about #NoBullshitCX #20yearsFuturelab

Stefan Kolle
Stefan Kolle

Innovator – Disruptor – Enabler Stefan is a disruptive influence. As co-founder, Managing Director and Chairman of the Board of Futurelab, he encourages businesses to shake up their marketplace through meaningful innovation in customer experience. 

After 20 years working with C-level teams at Vodafone Group, ING, BAT Japan, Sanoma CEE, Heineken, Philips, Bank of Piraeus, JTI Ukraine, BNP Paribas Investment Partners, Stefan just knows what works and what doesn’t. He delivers brand advocacy strategies based on customer and employee engagement, motivation and empowerment.    Lives: Now Thinks: 5 years from Now Always finds the extra angle; if there isn’t an extra angle, he creates it Addicted to technology Strives for a world without the need for advertising Several C-level roles in insurance, finance and technology Developed new businesses in 13 countries and launched one of the first web-builders in NL Stefan’s role model is Leonardo da Vinci Juror for the Webbies Net Promoter® Certified Associate     Email: sko@futurelab.net

Recent posts
Follow us
Facebook Twitter Youtube Linkedin
Tags
advertising (446) Alain Thys (216) Annette Franz (Gleneicki) (332) branding (360) brands (164) change (193) customer experience (370) customer experiences (477) customer insights (468) danah boyd (223) David Armano (398) David Polinchock (181) Denise Lee Yohn (241) design (394) Design Translator (184) Dick Stroud (461) digital living (276) Dominic Basulto (275) Facebook (155) gaming (206) green (328) grey (246) Idris Mootee (363) Ilya Vedrashko (327) innovation (647) Joel Makower (219) John Caddell (232) Jonathan Salem Baskin (429) Karl Long (157) Lynette Webb (178) marketing (333) Matt Rhodes (247) media consumption (176) Neil Perkin (163) neuromarketing (503) online (575) organisational behaviour (152) people (324) research (207) Roger Dooley (597) social media (1000) strategy (481) technology (282) virtual worlds (161) young (158)
About this blog

This blog reflects the personal opinions of individual contributors and does not represent the views of Futurelab, Futurelab’s clients, or the contributors’ respective employers or clients.

Get Started With Futurelab

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Phone Number

+49 89 262 029 900

LinkedIn

send us a message

Email Address

info@futurelab.net

+49 89 262 029 900
info@futurelab.net

Quick Links

Offerings

Office

Futurelab GmbH
Managing Director/Geschäftsführer:
Stefan Grünzer

Address: Ganghoferstrasse 66e, 80339 München, Deutschland
Register: München HRB 253965

Facebook Twitter Youtube Linkedin
Copyright © 2024 FutureLab

Website by