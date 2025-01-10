YOU WANT TO BE LIKE DISNEYLAND

kolle's kolumne linkedin #106 en

#NoBullshitCX #20yearsFuturelab

“Be like Disneyland. ”

Usually when I start talking about Advocacy Moments, someone in the audience will make a cynical statement: “Oh wow, let’s all forget our daily jobs, and start delighting customers, be all sunshine and blabla”. Honestly, I love those guys, as they give me a perfect hook to reply: “So, you are telling us that we should not be like Disneyland, right?”

Gentle readers, this is a trick question. The answer is “We DO want to be like Disneyland”. Disneyland is so good at creating a perfect customer experience, nobody notices that they are a data-driven, analytics-rich, and highly successful by being extremely customer-centric. They mapped their journeys to the last T to make sure no sad real-world event breaks the magic. They collect and analyse feedback through face-to-face guest interviews, social media, employees feedback and “listening posts”. The happiest place on earth is also heavily digitised. They use personalisation tools, IOT sensors, data from wristbands and cameras, and a bunch of other digital appliances to create and manage experiences. For example, they can use extremely targeted communications to guide visitors away from congested areas and reroute them to alternative attractions. As a result, Disneyland is a well-oiled machine that makes its customers open their wallets and give them all their money, often without even noticing.

Do you have other examples of companies like that?

Picture of Stefan Kolle
Stefan Kolle

Innovator – Disruptor – Enabler Stefan is a disruptive influence. As co-founder, Managing Director and Chairman of the Board of Futurelab, he encourages businesses to shake up their marketplace through meaningful innovation in customer experience. 

After 20 years working with C-level teams at Vodafone Group, ING, BAT Japan, Sanoma CEE, Heineken, Philips, Bank of Piraeus, JTI Ukraine, BNP Paribas Investment Partners, Stefan just knows what works and what doesn’t. He delivers brand advocacy strategies based on customer and employee engagement, motivation and empowerment.    Lives: Now Thinks: 5 years from Now Always finds the extra angle; if there isn’t an extra angle, he creates it Addicted to technology Strives for a world without the need for advertising Several C-level roles in insurance, finance and technology Developed new businesses in 13 countries and launched one of the first web-builders in NL Stefan’s role model is Leonardo da Vinci Juror for the Webbies Net Promoter® Certified Associate     Email: sko@futurelab.net

Recent posts
Follow us
Facebook Twitter Youtube Linkedin
Tags
advertising (446) Alain Thys (216) Annette Franz (Gleneicki) (332) branding (360) brands (164) change (193) customer experience (370) customer experiences (477) customer insights (468) danah boyd (223) David Armano (398) David Polinchock (181) Denise Lee Yohn (241) design (394) Design Translator (184) Dick Stroud (461) digital living (276) Dominic Basulto (275) Facebook (155) gaming (206) green (328) grey (246) Idris Mootee (363) Ilya Vedrashko (327) innovation (647) Joel Makower (219) John Caddell (232) Jonathan Salem Baskin (429) Karl Long (157) Lynette Webb (178) marketing (333) Matt Rhodes (247) media consumption (176) Neil Perkin (163) neuromarketing (503) online (575) organisational behaviour (152) people (324) research (207) Roger Dooley (597) social media (1000) strategy (481) technology (282) virtual worlds (161) young (158)
About this blog

This blog reflects the personal opinions of individual contributors and does not represent the views of Futurelab, Futurelab’s clients, or the contributors’ respective employers or clients.

Get Started With Futurelab

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Phone Number

+49 89 262 029 900

LinkedIn

send us a message

Email Address

info@futurelab.net

+49 89 262 029 900
info@futurelab.net

Quick Links

Offerings

Office

Futurelab is an operational brand of:

infinit.cx GmbH
Ganghoferstrasse 66e
80339 München

Register: München HRB 208877

Facebook Twitter Youtube Linkedin
Copyright © 2025 FutureLab

Website by