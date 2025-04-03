THE ONLY FACELIFT YOU WILL NEED

#NoBullshitCX

“Are consumer insights relevant for a B2B company?”

Sometimes we are inspired by examples of big companies such as Apple or Mercedes. But you don’t have to be big to understand what good CX is. A great example comes from the city market of Fargo, Portugal, where you can see portraits of people who produce and sell food (and other things you can buy there) hanging on the walls.

What does this achieve and why is it good CX? A few years ago, we worked on an innovation project with a global leader in logistics, to develop a new insight driven innovation process.

One of the outcomes of the customer research we did was that customers actually love knowing where their food comes from. Faceless produce was perceived as cheaper, more industrial, and of lower quality.It was also more likely to be thrown away. Showing the path of food from farmer to shelf improved perception of quality, increased consumer loyalty, and reduced food waste. It seems like portraits of Jose, Antonietta, Katja or Tiago can do the job better than 1000 ads. Buyers at the markets feel better about their purchases because they come from real people.This insight helped to drive up-and downstream innovation for the logistics company and opened their minds to include consumer insights into their considerations.

How does your company bring customer insights to life?