THE EARLY WARNING ADVANTAGE

“Do we still need to break down the metrics by gender?”

I just made every dude in my audience roll their eyes, but this is a legitimate business case. We have done extensive CX research for several automotive producers. Every time we present the CX metrics, we see that women score more extreme than men. When things are good, they score 10s for the same things men score 8s. And when things are bad, they give 0s more often. And what’s most particular is that they mention certain issues more often than men, too. And no, it is not because “women are more dramatic”, we checked for that. It is because they are usually more attentive to subtleties. It works backwards as well: studies confirm that in the context of customer interactions, women are more sensitive (https://www.researchgate.net/publication/241674736_Customer_service_understanding_Gender_differences_of_frontline_employees)

I remember this every time we are asked “Should we really look at metrics by gender, we are not a gendered product”. I think we do. Internally, we called this effect “early warning radar”, meaning that some issues will be spotted by women much faster. To all of my CX manager counterparts: if you want a quick win in your CX, ask your female colleagues what to fix. Read the comments left by female customers. Talk to women in your front-line. They know.

#CX #CustomerExperience #NoBullshitCX #StefanKolle #KollesColumn

