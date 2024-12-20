YOUR FRONTLINE HAS ALL THE STORIES

“Involve your frontline in customer innovation.”

I mentioned the concept of Advocacy Moments last week: an event, interaction, or item that makes people want to share their positive experience, because they have a nice story to tell. But how to create those moments? Who can tell what really moves people to the point that they share their experiences?

Working for a global telecom company, we have developed a Book of Advocacy: a collection of moments along the journey designed to create those conversations. As innovation consultants, we love brainstorming on such ideas ourselves. But in this case,the frontline was our best source of material. Contact centre agents knew exactly what made customers unhappy and what delighted them. We asked them for Advocacy Moment ideas, and they flooded us with great stories. All we needed to do was aggregate thoseideas and make them executable. The project was a huge success: telcos aren’t usually mentioned in a positive manner, so both marketing and CX benefited from the fresh source of material. But it also gave agents a source of pride and a feeling of being valued, triggering an internal advocacy as well.

Are you involving your frontline in customer innovation?

Picture of Stefan Kolle
Stefan Kolle

Innovator – Disruptor – Enabler Stefan is a disruptive influence. As co-founder, Managing Director and Chairman of the Board of Futurelab, he encourages businesses to shake up their marketplace through meaningful innovation in customer experience. 

After 20 years working with C-level teams at Vodafone Group, ING, BAT Japan, Sanoma CEE, Heineken, Philips, Bank of Piraeus, JTI Ukraine, BNP Paribas Investment Partners, Stefan just knows what works and what doesn’t. He delivers brand advocacy strategies based on customer and employee engagement, motivation and empowerment.    Lives: Now Thinks: 5 years from Now Always finds the extra angle; if there isn’t an extra angle, he creates it Addicted to technology Strives for a world without the need for advertising Several C-level roles in insurance, finance and technology Developed new businesses in 13 countries and launched one of the first web-builders in NL Stefan’s role model is Leonardo da Vinci Juror for the Webbies Net Promoter® Certified Associate     Email: sko@futurelab.net

