WHY DON’T YOUR CUSTOMERS BUY MORE?

kolle's kolumne linkedin #101 en

#NoBullshitCX #20yearsFuturelab

“Ask for business.”

Last week I wrote about happy customers who would have no problem with actually recommending you. For some, a little nudge would be enough. Others would appreciate a voucher or giveaway to give to their peers. Others, particularly in business contexts, need to be asked openly and directly

Our client, a distributor of electrical supplies in Germany, knew that their customers–electricians and installers–had to have at least two separate suppliers. They could not risk missing the right materials when they had a project. The company also knew how much materials their customers needed in total.

After receiving the results of their NPS survey, they decided to look which of their promoters had a Share of Wallet over 50%. Then the sales reps called up those who ordered less than half, thanking them for the good score, but also asking:“You seem to be happy with our service, wouldn’t it make sense to order more from us?”Initially surprised by the question, their customers were posed to reconsider their suppliers and found that not all of them were on par. A first test of this approach in southern Germany, budgets were shifted, and local accounts were showing a considerable sales increase.

How would this approach work in your company?

Picture of Stefan Kolle
Stefan Kolle

Innovator – Disruptor – Enabler Stefan is a disruptive influence. As co-founder, Managing Director and Chairman of the Board of Futurelab, he encourages businesses to shake up their marketplace through meaningful innovation in customer experience. 

After 20 years working with C-level teams at Vodafone Group, ING, BAT Japan, Sanoma CEE, Heineken, Philips, Bank of Piraeus, JTI Ukraine, BNP Paribas Investment Partners, Stefan just knows what works and what doesn’t. He delivers brand advocacy strategies based on customer and employee engagement, motivation and empowerment.    Lives: Now Thinks: 5 years from Now Always finds the extra angle; if there isn’t an extra angle, he creates it Addicted to technology Strives for a world without the need for advertising Several C-level roles in insurance, finance and technology Developed new businesses in 13 countries and launched one of the first web-builders in NL Stefan’s role model is Leonardo da Vinci Juror for the Webbies Net Promoter® Certified Associate     Email: sko@futurelab.net

Recent posts
Follow us
Facebook Twitter Youtube Linkedin
Tags
advertising (446) Alain Thys (216) Annette Franz (Gleneicki) (332) branding (360) brands (164) change (193) customer experience (370) customer experiences (477) customer insights (468) danah boyd (223) David Armano (398) David Polinchock (181) Denise Lee Yohn (241) design (394) Design Translator (184) Dick Stroud (461) digital living (276) Dominic Basulto (275) Facebook (155) gaming (206) green (328) grey (246) Idris Mootee (363) Ilya Vedrashko (327) innovation (647) Joel Makower (219) John Caddell (232) Jonathan Salem Baskin (429) Karl Long (157) Lynette Webb (178) marketing (333) Matt Rhodes (247) media consumption (176) Neil Perkin (163) neuromarketing (503) online (575) organisational behaviour (152) people (324) research (207) Roger Dooley (597) social media (1000) strategy (481) technology (282) virtual worlds (161) young (158)
About this blog

This blog reflects the personal opinions of individual contributors and does not represent the views of Futurelab, Futurelab’s clients, or the contributors’ respective employers or clients.

Get Started With Futurelab

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Phone Number

+49 89 262 029 900

LinkedIn

send us a message

Email Address

info@futurelab.net

+49 89 262 029 900
info@futurelab.net

Quick Links

Offerings

Office

Futurelab GmbH
Managing Director/Geschäftsführer:
Stefan Grünzer

Address: Ganghoferstrasse 66e, 80339 München, Deutschland
Register: München HRB 253965

Facebook Twitter Youtube Linkedin
Copyright © 2024 FutureLab

Website by