WHY DON’T YOUR CUSTOMERS BUY MORE?

“Ask for business.”

Last week I wrote about happy customers who would have no problem with actually recommending you. For some, a little nudge would be enough. Others would appreciate a voucher or giveaway to give to their peers. Others, particularly in business contexts, need to be asked openly and directly

Our client, a distributor of electrical supplies in Germany, knew that their customers–electricians and installers–had to have at least two separate suppliers. They could not risk missing the right materials when they had a project. The company also knew how much materials their customers needed in total.

After receiving the results of their NPS survey, they decided to look which of their promoters had a Share of Wallet over 50%. Then the sales reps called up those who ordered less than half, thanking them for the good score, but also asking:“You seem to be happy with our service, wouldn’t it make sense to order more from us?”Initially surprised by the question, their customers were posed to reconsider their suppliers and found that not all of them were on par. A first test of this approach in southern Germany, budgets were shifted, and local accounts were showing a considerable sales increase.

How would this approach work in your company?