ARE YOU GOOD AT THE GIRL MATH?

“It’s time for a real economic argument.”

Anyone who knows me knows that industries paying less attention to women than to men is my pet peeve. This topic has caused me both approval and loss of business, but I won’t budge. International Women’s Day is this Saturday, what better time to speak of these issues?

The automotive industry is a prime example. Our research shows that irrespective of brand or country, car dealers often make women uncomfortable. They refuse to treat them seriously without a male companion. Women are belittled by male staff or overwhelmed by misleading information. Not only does a man in a car dealership get better attention and respect; they also pay less: Studies show that women are often charged more for the same things (e.g. https://www.chicagobooth.edu/review/women-minorities-are-charged-more-car-loans).

I understand it’s hard to change certain cultural drivers. But if we cannot push the moral issues, can we have an economic argument? Women make half of all car sales and often influence the other half heavily. Female sales staff at dealers usually outperform their male colleagues. It is bad for your business to have a limited representation in frontline staff. You don’t have to agree with me, but you can do the “girl math” and see what your numbers tell.

Picture of Stefan Kolle
Stefan Kolle

Innovator – Disruptor – Enabler Stefan is a disruptive influence. As co-founder, Managing Director and Chairman of the Board of Futurelab, he encourages businesses to shake up their marketplace through meaningful innovation in customer experience. 

After 20 years working with C-level teams at Vodafone Group, ING, BAT Japan, Sanoma CEE, Heineken, Philips, Bank of Piraeus, JTI Ukraine, BNP Paribas Investment Partners, Stefan just knows what works and what doesn’t. He delivers brand advocacy strategies based on customer and employee engagement, motivation and empowerment.    Lives: Now Thinks: 5 years from Now Always finds the extra angle; if there isn’t an extra angle, he creates it Addicted to technology Strives for a world without the need for advertising Several C-level roles in insurance, finance and technology Developed new businesses in 13 countries and launched one of the first web-builders in NL Stefan’s role model is Leonardo da Vinci Juror for the Webbies Net Promoter® Certified Associate     Email: sko@futurelab.net

