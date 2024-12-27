BE THERE WHEN IT MATTERS

NoBullshitCX #20yearsFuturelab

“Be there when it matters.”

During a “Blue Screen Day” this summer, I was travelling with my family. In the middle of total chaos, for several days, Lufthansa managed to implement all changes and provide us with required care and compensation. I was already a satisfied customer, but this made me fiercely loyal. They were there for me when it mattered.

Talking about recommendation and Advocacy Moments, I often have to deal with cynics who say, “We don’t have the resources to make customers happy all the time”. My usual answer is: you don’t have to. But a positive event on the background of an overall decent standard is where magic happens. That’s why we call them Moments, duh. Advocacy usually happens in two cases:

  1. Customer expectations are exceeded, unexpectedly. Next day delivery for free; a welcome drink, an upgraded rental car–all of these “surprises” are meant to trigger a positive mention to friends or family.
  2. A “high fragility” moment. Buying an expensive item, signing a big deal, calling service when something doesn’t work–in other words, moments when emotions fly high, and people are insecure and want to be taken care of.

You may have already noticed that not all advocacy-driving events are necessarily positive. I will continue this topic next week.

In the meantime: what was your “high fragility” moment with a company?

Picture of Stefan Kolle
Stefan Kolle

Innovator – Disruptor – Enabler Stefan is a disruptive influence. As co-founder, Managing Director and Chairman of the Board of Futurelab, he encourages businesses to shake up their marketplace through meaningful innovation in customer experience. 

After 20 years working with C-level teams at Vodafone Group, ING, BAT Japan, Sanoma CEE, Heineken, Philips, Bank of Piraeus, JTI Ukraine, BNP Paribas Investment Partners, Stefan just knows what works and what doesn’t. He delivers brand advocacy strategies based on customer and employee engagement, motivation and empowerment.    Lives: Now Thinks: 5 years from Now Always finds the extra angle; if there isn’t an extra angle, he creates it Addicted to technology Strives for a world without the need for advertising Several C-level roles in insurance, finance and technology Developed new businesses in 13 countries and launched one of the first web-builders in NL Stefan’s role model is Leonardo da Vinci Juror for the Webbies Net Promoter® Certified Associate     Email: sko@futurelab.net

Recent posts
Follow us
Facebook Twitter Youtube Linkedin
Tags
advertising (446) Alain Thys (216) Annette Franz (Gleneicki) (332) branding (360) brands (164) change (193) customer experience (370) customer experiences (477) customer insights (468) danah boyd (223) David Armano (398) David Polinchock (181) Denise Lee Yohn (241) design (394) Design Translator (184) Dick Stroud (461) digital living (276) Dominic Basulto (275) Facebook (155) gaming (206) green (328) grey (246) Idris Mootee (363) Ilya Vedrashko (327) innovation (647) Joel Makower (219) John Caddell (232) Jonathan Salem Baskin (429) Karl Long (157) Lynette Webb (178) marketing (333) Matt Rhodes (247) media consumption (176) Neil Perkin (163) neuromarketing (503) online (575) organisational behaviour (152) people (324) research (207) Roger Dooley (597) social media (1000) strategy (481) technology (282) virtual worlds (161) young (158)
About this blog

This blog reflects the personal opinions of individual contributors and does not represent the views of Futurelab, Futurelab’s clients, or the contributors’ respective employers or clients.

Get Started With Futurelab

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Phone Number

+49 89 262 029 900

LinkedIn

send us a message

Email Address

info@futurelab.net

+49 89 262 029 900
info@futurelab.net

Quick Links

Offerings

Office

Futurelab is an operational brand of:

infinit.cx GmbH
Ganghoferstrasse 66e
80339 München

Register: München HRB 208877

Facebook Twitter Youtube Linkedin
Copyright © 2024 FutureLab

Website by