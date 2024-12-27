NoBullshitCX #20yearsFuturelab

“Be there when it matters.”

During a “Blue Screen Day” this summer, I was travelling with my family. In the middle of total chaos, for several days, Lufthansa managed to implement all changes and provide us with required care and compensation. I was already a satisfied customer, but this made me fiercely loyal. They were there for me when it mattered.

Talking about recommendation and Advocacy Moments, I often have to deal with cynics who say, “We don’t have the resources to make customers happy all the time”. My usual answer is: you don’t have to. But a positive event on the background of an overall decent standard is where magic happens. That’s why we call them Moments, duh. Advocacy usually happens in two cases:

Customer expectations are exceeded, unexpectedly. Next day delivery for free; a welcome drink, an upgraded rental car–all of these “surprises” are meant to trigger a positive mention to friends or family. A “high fragility” moment. Buying an expensive item, signing a big deal, calling service when something doesn’t work–in other words, moments when emotions fly high, and people are insecure and want to be taken care of.

You may have already noticed that not all advocacy-driving events are necessarily positive. I will continue this topic next week.

In the meantime: what was your “high fragility” moment with a company?