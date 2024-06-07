TOO EXPENSIVE OR NOT DELIVERING ON VALUE?

“Every comment has a context.”

Not reading customer comments can cost you more than money. That’s what my last week’s column was about. But today I want to tell a story of how we analysed the comments and…decided to ignore them. Well, almost.

We ran a Voice of the Customer pilot for a much-loved global lifestyle product. Their NPS numbers were through the roof. The comments were rhapsodic. Many respondents said thatthey had already recommended the product. But the “What should we improve” comments were scattered with demands to lower the price. Was the product too expensive?

Looking at the combination of metrics and comments we discovered that the bulk of “Lower the Price” requests came from top scorers. Turned out, this was a default answer: something there spondents said when nothing else came to their mind. These same people claimed they would continue buying the product anyway. This comment was also often accompanied by astring of Ha-has and smile emojis. Price was not the issue for this love brand, we concluded (the sales director lost a bet to the CEO on this topic).

But a small percentage of customers had issues with product quality, and their price complaints were not funny. They clearly did not get the same value as happy customers. The brand closed the loop on them, but this case made us rethink how we interpret comments in general.

Are your customers complaining about price or simply asking to deliver what they paid for?

    Picture of Stefan Kolle
    Stefan Kolle

    Innovator – Disruptor – Enabler Stefan is a disruptive influence. As co-founder, Managing Director and Chairman of the Board of Futurelab, he encourages businesses to shake up their marketplace through meaningful innovation in customer experience. 

    After 20 years working with C-level teams at Vodafone Group, ING, BAT Japan, Sanoma CEE, Heineken, Philips, Bank of Piraeus, JTI Ukraine, BNP Paribas Investment Partners, Stefan just knows what works and what doesn’t. He delivers brand advocacy strategies based on customer and employee engagement, motivation and empowerment.    Lives: Now Thinks: 5 years from Now Always finds the extra angle; if there isn’t an extra angle, he creates it Addicted to technology Strives for a world without the need for advertising Several C-level roles in insurance, finance and technology Developed new businesses in 13 countries and launched one of the first web-builders in NL Stefan’s role model is Leonardo da Vinci Juror for the Webbies Net Promoter® Certified Associate     Email: sko@futurelab.net

