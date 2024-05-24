A VOC MANAGER? MORE LIKE A TRANSLATOR

kolle's kolumne linkedin #91 en

#NoBullshitCX #20yearsFuturelab

“The customer voice is a signal, not noise.”

What capabilities should a Voice of the Customer manager have? I often struggle to answer this question. The reason is that getting customer data and creating business insight based on require two different types of people. A researcher should deliver unbiased data, but a business operative should be biased towards the business. VoC manager should therefore be able tocreate a bridge between these two.

I thought I was crazy for even thinking this, until I heard from a colleague working for one of the largest B2B companies in the world. Their VoC programme ran for many years; they invested time and effort into a platform to deliver customer insight to all parties that needed it. However, it turned out that delivering the data was not enough. Action was slow. Some of the regional groups realised that they actually did not understand what the results meant for them, particularly what should be done with them. As a result, a“data translator”team was created.

Your role as a VoC Manager is being a translator for everyone in the company. A translator of data, comments, results, insights, into the language the different departments and people understand. Otherwise, the customer voice is just another source of noise.

How do you become a translator?

NOTE: Follow the hashtag #NoBullshitCX and Kolle’s column will land in your feed every Friday!

Product?

Picture of Stefan Kolle
Stefan Kolle

Innovator – Disruptor – Enabler Stefan is a disruptive influence. As co-founder, Managing Director and Chairman of the Board of Futurelab, he encourages businesses to shake up their marketplace through meaningful innovation in customer experience. 

After 20 years working with C-level teams at Vodafone Group, ING, BAT Japan, Sanoma CEE, Heineken, Philips, Bank of Piraeus, JTI Ukraine, BNP Paribas Investment Partners, Stefan just knows what works and what doesn’t. He delivers brand advocacy strategies based on customer and employee engagement, motivation and empowerment.    Lives: Now Thinks: 5 years from Now Always finds the extra angle; if there isn’t an extra angle, he creates it Addicted to technology Strives for a world without the need for advertising Several C-level roles in insurance, finance and technology Developed new businesses in 13 countries and launched one of the first web-builders in NL Stefan’s role model is Leonardo da Vinci Juror for the Webbies Net Promoter® Certified Associate     Email: sko@futurelab.net

Recent posts
Follow us
Facebook Twitter Youtube Linkedin
Tags
advertising (446) Alain Thys (216) Annette Franz (Gleneicki) (332) branding (360) brands (164) change (193) customer experience (370) customer experiences (477) customer insights (468) danah boyd (223) David Armano (398) David Polinchock (181) Denise Lee Yohn (241) design (394) Design Translator (184) Dick Stroud (461) digital living (276) Dominic Basulto (275) Facebook (155) gaming (206) green (328) grey (246) Idris Mootee (363) Ilya Vedrashko (327) innovation (647) Joel Makower (219) John Caddell (232) Jonathan Salem Baskin (429) Karl Long (157) Lynette Webb (178) marketing (333) Matt Rhodes (247) media consumption (176) Neil Perkin (163) neuromarketing (503) online (575) organisational behaviour (152) people (324) research (207) Roger Dooley (597) social media (1000) strategy (481) technology (282) virtual worlds (161) young (158)
About this blog

This blog reflects the personal opinions of individual contributors and does not represent the views of Futurelab, Futurelab’s clients, or the contributors’ respective employers or clients.

Get Started With Futurelab

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Phone Number

+49 89 262 029 900

LinkedIn

send us a message

Email Address

info@futurelab.net

+49 89 262 029 900
info@futurelab.net

Quick Links

Offerings

Office

Futurelab GmbH
Managing Director/Geschäftsführer:
Stefan Grünzer

Address: Ganghoferstrasse 66e, 80339 München, Deutschland
Register: München HRB 253965

Facebook Twitter Youtube Linkedin
Copyright © 2024 FutureLab

Website by