STOP PAYING FOR SCORES

Don't turn NPS into a pay-to-win game.

One thing we insist on when implementing any Voice of the Customer (VoC) programme: never – and I mean never – turn the score into a KPI tied to bonuses. The moment you do that people stop thinking about customers and start thinking about how to manipulate the number.

We have worked with several automotive brands on their VoC rollouts. In one country, we saw an excellent programme with strong insights, clear actions, and meaningful improvements. But when we returned a few years later, something had changed: suddenly, every dealership had a perfect 100% NPS. And no – that is not a sign of success. It is a sign of system failure.

Margins in car dealerships are razor-thin, and once NPS becomes part of the financial package, it warps the behaviour. You have probably heard it yourself: “Please give us a 9 if you are unhappy, a 10 if you’re happy.” Every now and then I even see it printed on a sign at reception (muffled screams).

If you want your VoC programme to actually improve customer experience, you have to incentivise action, NOT numbers. You have to reward teams for closing the loop, solving real problems, and learning from feedback. That is where the ROI is – and where customer trust is built.

Stefan Kolle

Innovator – Disruptor – Enabler Stefan is a disruptive influence. As co-founder, Managing Director and Chairman of the Board of Futurelab, he encourages businesses to shake up their marketplace through meaningful innovation in customer experience. 

After 20 years working with C-level teams at Vodafone Group, ING, BAT Japan, Sanoma CEE, Heineken, Philips, Bank of Piraeus, JTI Ukraine, BNP Paribas Investment Partners, Stefan just knows what works and what doesn’t. He delivers brand advocacy strategies based on customer and employee engagement, motivation and empowerment.    Lives: Now Thinks: 5 years from Now Always finds the extra angle; if there isn’t an extra angle, he creates it Addicted to technology Strives for a world without the need for advertising Several C-level roles in insurance, finance and technology Developed new businesses in 13 countries and launched one of the first web-builders in NL Stefan’s role model is Leonardo da Vinci Juror for the Webbies Net Promoter® Certified Associate     Email: sko@futurelab.net

This blog reflects the personal opinions of individual contributors and does not represent the views of Futurelab, Futurelab’s clients, or the contributors’ respective employers or clients.

