DON’T ADD INSULT TO INJURY

#NoBullshitCX

When dealing with difficult experiences, respect costs nothing but delivers a lot.

The Dutch tax authority has been using a brilliant slogan for years: “𝐓𝐚𝐱𝐞𝐬: 𝐰𝐞 𝐜𝐚𝐧’𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐦 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐞𝐧𝐣𝐨𝐲𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞, 𝐨𝐧𝐥𝐲 𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐞𝐫.” I think this is a very healthy view of unpleasant events. Some things in life are never going to be fun – paying taxes, filing complaints, settling debts. But even when the situation is unpleasant, you can still make the process simple, clear, and respectful. In other words: 𝐝𝐨 𝐧𝐨𝐭 𝐚𝐝𝐝 𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐥𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐢𝐧𝐣𝐮𝐫𝐲.



We used to have a debt collection agency as a client. By definition, if you are dealing with a debt collector, you have a problem, and often a serious one. It would be easy for those interactions to become tense, aggressive, even hostile. But this company chose a different path. They made a clear commitment: treat every debtor with dignity, be transparent, and make it easy to resolve the situation.



And it worked. Their CX metrics were among the highest scoring we had seen; not because anyone loved paying off debts, but because people felt respected, understood, and supported while doing it. I cannot say I enjoyed reading the comments to those surveys as much as I enjoy reading those about sparkling wine or grilling sets. But I did learn that customer centricity is not about sugar-coating tough moments. It is about making life easier – particularly when life is hard.