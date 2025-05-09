DON’T ADD INSULT TO INJURY

coloum 130 eng

#NoBullshitCX

When dealing with difficult experiences, respect costs nothing but delivers a lot.

The Dutch tax authority has been using a brilliant slogan for years: “𝐓𝐚𝐱𝐞𝐬: 𝐰𝐞 𝐜𝐚𝐧’𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐦 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐞𝐧𝐣𝐨𝐲𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞, 𝐨𝐧𝐥𝐲 𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐞𝐫.” I think this is a very healthy view of unpleasant events. Some things in life are never going to be fun – paying taxes, filing complaints, settling debts. But even when the situation is unpleasant, you can still make the process simple, clear, and respectful. In other words: 𝐝𝐨 𝐧𝐨𝐭 𝐚𝐝𝐝 𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐥𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐢𝐧𝐣𝐮𝐫𝐲.

We used to have a debt collection agency as a client. By definition, if you are dealing with a debt collector, you have a problem, and often a serious one. It would be easy for those interactions to become tense, aggressive, even hostile. But this company chose a different path. They made a clear commitment: treat every debtor with dignity, be transparent, and make it easy to resolve the situation.

And it worked. Their CX metrics were among the highest scoring we had seen; not because anyone loved paying off debts, but because people felt respected, understood, and supported while doing it. I cannot say I enjoyed reading the comments to those surveys as much as I enjoy reading those about sparkling wine or grilling sets. But I did learn that customer centricity is not about sugar-coating tough moments. It is about making life easier – particularly when life is hard.

Picture of Stefan Kolle
Stefan Kolle

Innovator – Disruptor – Enabler Stefan is a disruptive influence. As co-founder, Managing Director and Chairman of the Board of Futurelab, he encourages businesses to shake up their marketplace through meaningful innovation in customer experience. 

After 20 years working with C-level teams at Vodafone Group, ING, BAT Japan, Sanoma CEE, Heineken, Philips, Bank of Piraeus, JTI Ukraine, BNP Paribas Investment Partners, Stefan just knows what works and what doesn’t. He delivers brand advocacy strategies based on customer and employee engagement, motivation and empowerment.    Lives: Now Thinks: 5 years from Now Always finds the extra angle; if there isn’t an extra angle, he creates it Addicted to technology Strives for a world without the need for advertising Several C-level roles in insurance, finance and technology Developed new businesses in 13 countries and launched one of the first web-builders in NL Stefan’s role model is Leonardo da Vinci Juror for the Webbies Net Promoter® Certified Associate     Email: sko@futurelab.net

