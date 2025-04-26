HELPING PEOPLE HELPING PEOPLE

#NoBullshitCX

Let your employees do their job and don’t stand in their way.

Most people want to do the right thing for the customer. But their organisation either gets in the way, or worse – interferes with their wishes to act on that instinct. I consider this almost a crime. It is so difficult to make people move when it comes to change. Culture does eat strategy for breakfast. So, when you do have good people, your only job is to help them make the change.



When we worked with a major global tax, legal, and business advisory firm, we found that real traction came not from pushing the strategy top-down, but from tapping into the ambition already inside the business. We looked for people who genuinely cared about customers and had the drive to grow within the company. Then we gave them what they needed to succeed: prioritization tools and workshops to choose the right projects, and coaching over time to help deliver results. We helped them prove the ROI and share it. On top of that, we introduced an annual award for the teams driving the most meaningful change.



And then it worked like magic. Clients became more loyal. Teams unlocked new cross- and upsell opportunities. Soon enough, others in the organisation started asking to be part of it. We had momentum.



What we learned from it was that you do not need to force CX. You need to create space and support for people to take ownership. Because once they do, it spreads.



Are you enabling your people to do what they already want to do? Or are you standing in their way?