CHEAP IS EXPENSIVE

#NoBullshitCX

Pay now for a good CX programme-or pay more later for not having one.

That’s the reality many companies ignore until it is too late. They cut corners on CX, thinking they are saving money. But what they are really doing is shifting the cost. Complaints go up. Calls flood the contact centre. Churn creeps in. And suddenly, the “cheap” approach turns into a very expensive mess.

When we worked with a global B2C telecom company, we established that one of the clearest ROI levers was cost to serve. The link between bad CX and higher service costs was undeniable. Every broken experience was driving up cost. Escalating call volumes, more repeat tickets, lower first contact resolution, and rising churn. So we started there: fixing pain points, reducing friction, and bringing cost to serve down. That is what an ROI model for a CX programme should look like: simple, measurable numbers that are hard for any CFO to ignore.

How are you calculating your cost-to-serve?