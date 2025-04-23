ARE YOU OVERWHELMING YOUR AUDIENCE?

Back when I was still a smoker, one of the major global tobacco brands asked me to help their network of reselling restaurants come up with innovative ways to serve customers. It was meant as a thank-you gesture to their best resellers, and we delivered a workshop full of creative ideas.

The first session was a flop.

I came in with energy and inspiration, sharing big ideas and abstract concepts. But the room stayed blank. These were busy restaurant managers. They weren’t looking for vision – they wanted clear, immediately useful solutions.

We rewrote the entire workshop overnight. The next day, we brought it back down to earth: practical, specific, and directly applicable.

A year later, we tried again, this time even more focused. With the European Cup coming to their country, we tailored the session around ten concrete ideas they could implement right away to attract tourists and boost business.

The lesson? Not every audience is waiting for big-picture thinking. Sometimes, people just want to know what they can do tomorrow.

Think big, but act small.

Picture of Stefan Kolle
Stefan Kolle

Innovator – Disruptor – Enabler Stefan is a disruptive influence. As co-founder, Managing Director and Chairman of the Board of Futurelab, he encourages businesses to shake up their marketplace through meaningful innovation in customer experience. 

After 20 years working with C-level teams at Vodafone Group, ING, BAT Japan, Sanoma CEE, Heineken, Philips, Bank of Piraeus, JTI Ukraine, BNP Paribas Investment Partners, Stefan just knows what works and what doesn’t. He delivers brand advocacy strategies based on customer and employee engagement, motivation and empowerment.    Lives: Now Thinks: 5 years from Now Always finds the extra angle; if there isn’t an extra angle, he creates it Addicted to technology Strives for a world without the need for advertising Several C-level roles in insurance, finance and technology Developed new businesses in 13 countries and launched one of the first web-builders in NL Stefan’s role model is Leonardo da Vinci Juror for the Webbies Net Promoter® Certified Associate     Email: sko@futurelab.net

