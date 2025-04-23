ARE YOU OVERWHELMING YOUR AUDIENCE?

#NoBullshitCX

Think big, deliver small.

Back when I was still a smoker, one of the major global tobacco brands asked me to help their network of reselling restaurants come up with innovative ways to serve customers. It was meant as a thank-you gesture to their best resellers, and we delivered a workshop full of creative ideas.



The first session was a flop.



I came in with energy and inspiration, sharing big ideas and abstract concepts. But the room stayed blank. These were busy restaurant managers. They weren’t looking for vision – they wanted clear, immediately useful solutions.



We rewrote the entire workshop overnight. The next day, we brought it back down to earth: practical, specific, and directly applicable.



A year later, we tried again, this time even more focused. With the European Cup coming to their country, we tailored the session around ten concrete ideas they could implement right away to attract tourists and boost business.



The lesson? Not every audience is waiting for big-picture thinking. Sometimes, people just want to know what they can do tomorrow.



Think big, but act small.