#NoBullshitCX

5 times a joke from a brand led to a great customer insights.

I usually write about our own client stories, but this time I got inspired by the April Fools jokes going around. So here are my top 5 times brands did something funny – but then it turned out to be useful customer insight:



1️⃣ In 2021, LEGO teased an AI tool that could help you locate the exact brick you need from your collection. The idea went viral, with fans begging for it to be real. This showed LEGO a real customer pain point and pushed them to explore better brick-finding tools and storage systems.



2️⃣ In 2019, digital bank Monzo joked about using emoji-only passcodes. Customers loved the idea and started asking for more fun, personalized security features. This feedback helped Monzo rethink how to make app security more accessible and user-friendly.



3️⃣ Amazon released a spoof commercial in 2017 for Petlexa, a version of Alexa that responded to pets. The joke struck a chord, leading to serious conversations about how smart devices could adapt to different users in a household. It helped inspire more inclusive, multi-user experiences for Alexa.



4️⃣ In 2016, Adobe joked about a version of Photoshop you could control with your voice. The reaction was overwhelmingly positive, especially from non-experts who found editing tools intimidating. It validated demand for simpler, AI-powered interfaces and led to real innovations in Adobe’s creative tools.



5️⃣ Heinz UK teased a limited-edition chocolate mayonnaise on April Fools’ Day in 2019. To their surprise, customers were genuinely curious and excited to try it. This encouraged Heinz to experiment with more adventurous flavors, making their product range more engaging for customers.



What’s your favourite April Fools joke from brands?