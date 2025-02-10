THE JAGUARVERSE

#NoBullshitCX #20yearsFuturelab

“Don’t rebrand into the old CX.”

The Jaguar rebranding got my team discussing the topic of brand representation in experience again. The burning question for us was “How will this new branding translate into their CX?” Will they dump this fresh, futuristic, colourful image into an old dealership model? Or will we finally see modern showrooms on high streets, test-drives to inspiring locations, salespeople who respect your interests and try to give you what you need instead of what they want to sell? That would be the true representation of “Copy nothing”.

You can like or dislike Jaguar’s new style, but you surely cannot ignore it. And the visuals, as per analysis of our CX strategists, can indicate that the brand is pivoting from purely automotive to experiential. Imagine a Jaguar hotel, a Jaguar health resort, a Jaguar lounge at the airport (Lexus has had these for a while now). This way, a car is still the pinnacle of a certain lifestyle, but the whole “Jaguarverse” becomes bigger. This would be an interesting “blue ocean” move into new markets in my opinion. I am waiting for the relaunch with excitement–how about you?