SMALL IS BEAUTIFUL

#NoBullshitCX #20yearsFuturelab

“Nobody is too small for CX.”

Sometimes when I talk to clients, they say things like “We are too small to do Customer Experience”. CX is somehow believed to be something for the big names. Nothing can be further from the truth. I need to remind them all the time that the most customer-centric businesses are often small market stalls, hole-in-the-wall venues, little bars on beaches, and tiny corner shops. My best CX stories are froma small Italian restaurant I frequented when I worked in Kosovo (they even asked me to help cook in the kitchen one day!) and from a neighbourhood bar near a hotel in Munich where I often stay. It is in such places where I get the most attention from staff, where the owner and bar staff remember my drink order and comments (positively!) on my choice of clothing at every visit, and where they show they care about the customer and the community.

For small businesses, it makes absolute sense: when you do not have a big name, you don’t have much competition power.You have neither scale, nor money or other resources for leverage. Customer Experience is one of those things that you CAN actually do as a small company in order to grow. Moreover, if you are a growing brand, a niche brand, or anyone who does not have an advantage of competing purely on price–you will have to compete on CX. David beating Goliath was not an accident. He had honed his slingshot skills for years. And if you are small, CX can be one of those few skills that can help you topple a giant, or at least keep them out of your territory.

Stay tuned, we will talk more about this topic in the next weeks.