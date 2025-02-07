SMALL IS BEAUTIFUL

kolle's kolumne linkedin #110 en

#NoBullshitCX #20yearsFuturelab

“Nobody is too small for CX.”

Sometimes when I talk to clients, they say things like “We are too small to do Customer Experience”. CX is somehow believed to be something for the big names. Nothing can be further from the truth. I need to remind them all the time that the most customer-centric businesses are often small market stalls, hole-in-the-wall venues, little bars on beaches, and tiny corner shops. My best CX stories are froma small Italian restaurant I frequented when I worked in Kosovo (they even asked me to help cook in the kitchen one day!) and from a neighbourhood bar near a hotel in Munich where I often stay. It is in such places where I get the most attention from staff, where the owner and bar staff remember my drink order and comments (positively!) on my choice of clothing at every visit, and where they show they care about the customer and the community.

For small businesses, it makes absolute sense: when you do not have a big name, you don’t have much competition power.You have neither scale, nor money or other resources for leverage. Customer Experience is one of those things that you CAN actually do as a small company in order to grow. Moreover, if you are a growing brand, a niche brand, or anyone who does not have an advantage of competing purely on price–you will have to compete on CX. David beating Goliath was not an accident. He had honed his slingshot skills for years. And if you are small, CX can be one of those few skills that can help you topple a giant, or at least keep them out of your territory.

Stay tuned, we will talk more about this topic in the next weeks.

Picture of Stefan Kolle
Stefan Kolle

Innovator – Disruptor – Enabler Stefan is a disruptive influence. As co-founder, Managing Director and Chairman of the Board of Futurelab, he encourages businesses to shake up their marketplace through meaningful innovation in customer experience. 

After 20 years working with C-level teams at Vodafone Group, ING, BAT Japan, Sanoma CEE, Heineken, Philips, Bank of Piraeus, JTI Ukraine, BNP Paribas Investment Partners, Stefan just knows what works and what doesn’t. He delivers brand advocacy strategies based on customer and employee engagement, motivation and empowerment.    Lives: Now Thinks: 5 years from Now Always finds the extra angle; if there isn’t an extra angle, he creates it Addicted to technology Strives for a world without the need for advertising Several C-level roles in insurance, finance and technology Developed new businesses in 13 countries and launched one of the first web-builders in NL Stefan’s role model is Leonardo da Vinci Juror for the Webbies Net Promoter® Certified Associate     Email: sko@futurelab.net

Recent posts
Follow us
Facebook Twitter Youtube Linkedin
Tags
advertising (446) Alain Thys (216) Annette Franz (Gleneicki) (332) branding (360) brands (164) change (193) customer experience (370) customer experiences (477) customer insights (468) danah boyd (223) David Armano (398) David Polinchock (181) Denise Lee Yohn (241) design (394) Design Translator (184) Dick Stroud (461) digital living (276) Dominic Basulto (275) Facebook (155) gaming (206) green (328) grey (246) Idris Mootee (363) Ilya Vedrashko (327) innovation (647) Joel Makower (219) John Caddell (232) Jonathan Salem Baskin (429) Karl Long (157) Lynette Webb (178) marketing (333) Matt Rhodes (247) media consumption (176) Neil Perkin (163) neuromarketing (503) online (575) organisational behaviour (152) people (324) research (207) Roger Dooley (597) social media (1000) strategy (481) technology (282) virtual worlds (161) young (158)
About this blog

This blog reflects the personal opinions of individual contributors and does not represent the views of Futurelab, Futurelab’s clients, or the contributors’ respective employers or clients.

Get Started With Futurelab

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Phone Number

+49 89 262 029 900

LinkedIn

send us a message

Email Address

info@futurelab.net

+49 89 262 029 900
info@futurelab.net

Quick Links

Offerings

Office

Futurelab is an operational brand of:

infinit.cx GmbH
Ganghoferstrasse 66e
80339 München

Register: München HRB 208877

Facebook Twitter Youtube Linkedin
Copyright © 2025 FutureLab

Website by