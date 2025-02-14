NEW YEAR, NEW RESOLUTIONS

#NoBullshitCX (CW 2)

„Resolutions (on the job) make sense.”

How have your New Year’s resolutions been going? Breaking in those new sneakers or breaking those promises to yourself already (like I do)? Keeping your January dry or keeping heartwarming beverages coming (again, like I do)? 😁I know, I know–change is the hardest thing in the world, particularly this time of the year. Don’t be too hard on yourself.

Even though our industry has gradually become more about technology and analytics, we should remember that our job is still about creating and maintain a human touch. We cannot do it for our clients if we don’t do it for ourselves first.

This is why I am making only three job-related New Year resolutions, but (hopefully) they will make a difference:

✦ I will not recommend any new tool, gizmo, or application (yes, AI, I am looking at you) without looking at strategy first. And if there is none yet, I will invest time and effort into understanding at least how the strategy could look.

✦ I will be brave enough to challenge promises that seem too good to be true. A well-executed “simple, quick, and easy” is better than a poorly executed “wow”.

✦ I will keep on pressing that CX is a job for more than just a CX manager, but also for sales, for marketing, for logistics, for operations, for IT–and ultimately, for the CEO.

What are your resolutions for this year?