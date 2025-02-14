NEW YEAR, NEW RESOLUTIONS

kolle's kolumne linkedin #113 en

#NoBullshitCX (CW 2)

„Resolutions (on the job) make sense.”

How have your New Year’s resolutions been going? Breaking in those new sneakers or breaking those promises to yourself already (like I do)? Keeping your January dry or keeping heartwarming beverages coming (again, like I do)? 😁I know, I know–change is the hardest thing in the world, particularly this time of the year. Don’t be too hard on yourself.

Even though our industry has gradually become more about technology and analytics, we should remember that our job is still about creating and maintain a human touch. We cannot do it for our clients if we don’t do it for ourselves first.

This is why I am making only three job-related New Year resolutions, but (hopefully) they will make a difference:

✦ I will not recommend any new tool, gizmo, or application (yes, AI, I am looking at you) without looking at strategy first. And if there is none yet, I will invest time and effort into understanding at least how the strategy could look.

✦ I will be brave enough to challenge promises that seem too good to be true. A well-executed “simple, quick, and easy” is better than a poorly executed “wow”.

✦ I will keep on pressing that CX is a job for more than just a CX manager, but also for sales, for marketing, for logistics, for operations, for IT–and ultimately, for the CEO.

What are your resolutions for this year?

Picture of Stefan Kolle
Stefan Kolle

Innovator – Disruptor – Enabler Stefan is a disruptive influence. As co-founder, Managing Director and Chairman of the Board of Futurelab, he encourages businesses to shake up their marketplace through meaningful innovation in customer experience. 

After 20 years working with C-level teams at Vodafone Group, ING, BAT Japan, Sanoma CEE, Heineken, Philips, Bank of Piraeus, JTI Ukraine, BNP Paribas Investment Partners, Stefan just knows what works and what doesn’t. He delivers brand advocacy strategies based on customer and employee engagement, motivation and empowerment.    Lives: Now Thinks: 5 years from Now Always finds the extra angle; if there isn’t an extra angle, he creates it Addicted to technology Strives for a world without the need for advertising Several C-level roles in insurance, finance and technology Developed new businesses in 13 countries and launched one of the first web-builders in NL Stefan’s role model is Leonardo da Vinci Juror for the Webbies Net Promoter® Certified Associate     Email: sko@futurelab.net

Recent posts
Follow us
Facebook Twitter Youtube Linkedin
Tags
advertising (446) Alain Thys (216) Annette Franz (Gleneicki) (332) branding (360) brands (164) change (193) customer experience (370) customer experiences (477) customer insights (468) danah boyd (223) David Armano (398) David Polinchock (181) Denise Lee Yohn (241) design (394) Design Translator (184) Dick Stroud (461) digital living (276) Dominic Basulto (275) Facebook (155) gaming (206) green (328) grey (246) Idris Mootee (363) Ilya Vedrashko (327) innovation (647) Joel Makower (219) John Caddell (232) Jonathan Salem Baskin (429) Karl Long (157) Lynette Webb (178) marketing (333) Matt Rhodes (247) media consumption (176) Neil Perkin (163) neuromarketing (503) online (575) organisational behaviour (152) people (324) research (207) Roger Dooley (597) social media (1000) strategy (481) technology (282) virtual worlds (161) young (158)
About this blog

This blog reflects the personal opinions of individual contributors and does not represent the views of Futurelab, Futurelab’s clients, or the contributors’ respective employers or clients.

Get Started With Futurelab

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Phone Number

+49 89 262 029 900

LinkedIn

send us a message

Email Address

info@futurelab.net

+49 89 262 029 900
info@futurelab.net

Quick Links

Offerings

Office

Futurelab is an operational brand of:

infinit.cx GmbH
Ganghoferstrasse 66e
80339 München

Register: München HRB 208877

Facebook Twitter Youtube Linkedin
Copyright © 2025 FutureLab

Website by