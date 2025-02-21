GO AND SEE FOR YOURSELF

“Some truths are only visible in the real world.”

What’s in common between Ford, Toyota, Intel, and Amazon (apart from their great stories of success)? They all champion getting out of the house to solve the problem. We learned the Genchi Genbutsu principle while working for Toyota (and once you have done things Toyota way, you keep on, because it works). It implies that anything can be sorted on the spot, without needlessly expanding responsibility or escalating the issue. The principle of “Get you’re a** off the chair and go see yourself” as I call it will help you see the problem through the eyes of your customers.

CX will get you deeply submerged into data, tools, solutions, and other gizmos. They are all useful. But you know what else is useful? Getting out there. No data is going to tell you that footfall has dropped because the road is dug up. No gizmo will detect that shop staff is tired because they have to handle stock before the shop even opens (thanks Alain for this example). Some truths are only visible when you step into the real world and see the context for yourself. This is why we routinely mystery shop when creating a CX strategy, by the way.

Have you ever caught a good insight when on site, or are you more of a sit down and look at numbers kind of a CX person? 😊

Stefan Kolle
Stefan Kolle

Innovator – Disruptor – Enabler Stefan is a disruptive influence. As co-founder, Managing Director and Chairman of the Board of Futurelab, he encourages businesses to shake up their marketplace through meaningful innovation in customer experience. 

After 20 years working with C-level teams at Vodafone Group, ING, BAT Japan, Sanoma CEE, Heineken, Philips, Bank of Piraeus, JTI Ukraine, BNP Paribas Investment Partners, Stefan just knows what works and what doesn’t. He delivers brand advocacy strategies based on customer and employee engagement, motivation and empowerment.    Lives: Now Thinks: 5 years from Now Always finds the extra angle; if there isn’t an extra angle, he creates it Addicted to technology Strives for a world without the need for advertising Several C-level roles in insurance, finance and technology Developed new businesses in 13 countries and launched one of the first web-builders in NL Stefan’s role model is Leonardo da Vinci Juror for the Webbies Net Promoter® Certified Associate     Email: sko@futurelab.net

