GO AND SEE FOR YOURSELF

#NoBullshitCX

“Some truths are only visible in the real world.”

What’s in common between Ford, Toyota, Intel, and Amazon (apart from their great stories of success)? They all champion getting out of the house to solve the problem. We learned the Genchi Genbutsu principle while working for Toyota (and once you have done things Toyota way, you keep on, because it works). It implies that anything can be sorted on the spot, without needlessly expanding responsibility or escalating the issue. The principle of “Get you’re a** off the chair and go see yourself” as I call it will help you see the problem through the eyes of your customers.

CX will get you deeply submerged into data, tools, solutions, and other gizmos. They are all useful. But you know what else is useful? Getting out there. No data is going to tell you that footfall has dropped because the road is dug up. No gizmo will detect that shop staff is tired because they have to handle stock before the shop even opens (thanks Alain for this example). Some truths are only visible when you step into the real world and see the context for yourself. This is why we routinely mystery shop when creating a CX strategy, by the way.

Have you ever caught a good insight when on site, or are you more of a sit down and look at numbers kind of a CX person? 😊