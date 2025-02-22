AI: Aimless Implementation? Absolutely Irritating? Annoyingly Indecisive?

Started multiple AI projects but not sure what’s actually working? Or still stuck at square one, unsure where AI fits in your business? You are not alone. Many companies have jumped into AI with hasty pilots and big promises about ROI that are yet to materialize. Others hesitate, unsure which areas of business AI can truly impact. Meanwhile, the pressure to integrate AI effectively is growing. And while we can expect some disillusionment (as it happens with any innovation), overall, AI is not going away. Customer Experience and Customer Service, with the constant shortage of time and resources, stand to gain from AI the most.

So where should you start? Or even, back to the basics, WHY should you start? What should be the first goals and the strategy for your implementation? And how do you get the best ROI for your organization? AI Compass is here to answer these questions. This handy framework created by our team of customer researchers, service specialists, and AI wizards, is designed to help you navigate the uncharted AI waters. Whatever your current level of readiness is, it can help you to clarify your goals, decide on your focus areas, and identify use cases to start your AI implementation.

What do we look at?

We’ve identified four key aspects where AI can drive value:

· Financial Impact: Can it help you reduce costs or grow revenue? Can you outsource the most boring and brain-dead jobs to it?

· Operational Efficiency: Which processes can be automated, improved, or even eliminated? Can AI help you solve talent shortage?

· Experience Enhancement: Can AI elevate your Customer Experience? What about making employee lives easier?

· Strategic Relevance: How does AI future-proof your business? Will it enhance your market image as an innovator?

In the span of just one week, we will talk to your stakeholders, analyse your existing customer frameworks, and, together with your team, answer the difficult questions. Where does AI make most sense – to your company, to your customers, and to your processes? Where is the help most needed? And once we clarify your strategic goals, we tackle the next big question: Which AI technologies and use cases will actually deliver impact?

That’s where the AI Compass comes in: a structured package of information, workshops, and assessments designed to help you chart the right AI path.

🚀 Let’s map out your AI journey together.

📅 Book a session or meet us at CCW and Succeet.

Picture of Stefan Kolle
Stefan Kolle

Innovator – Disruptor – Enabler Stefan is a disruptive influence. As co-founder, Managing Director and Chairman of the Board of Futurelab, he encourages businesses to shake up their marketplace through meaningful innovation in customer experience. 

After 20 years working with C-level teams at Vodafone Group, ING, BAT Japan, Sanoma CEE, Heineken, Philips, Bank of Piraeus, JTI Ukraine, BNP Paribas Investment Partners, Stefan just knows what works and what doesn’t. He delivers brand advocacy strategies based on customer and employee engagement, motivation and empowerment.    Lives: Now Thinks: 5 years from Now Always finds the extra angle; if there isn’t an extra angle, he creates it Addicted to technology Strives for a world without the need for advertising Several C-level roles in insurance, finance and technology Developed new businesses in 13 countries and launched one of the first web-builders in NL Stefan’s role model is Leonardo da Vinci Juror for the Webbies Net Promoter® Certified Associate     Email: sko@futurelab.net

