THE OTHER CUSTOMER

kolle's kolumne linkedin #109 en

#NoBullshitCX #20yearsFuturelab

“Create an internal value proposition.”

As 2025 plans get drafted, the question “What are our targets? ” is going to be asked in every meeting room. For many CX teams this question will lead to new value propositions, metrics, and KPIs. I will touch upon these topics in the next issues of this column, but today I really want to start with a question to all my CX people: how is your internal adoption going?

One of our past clients, a CX team in a global reinsurance company, developed great tools for other departments. However other teams ignored the tools entirely and kept on doing things their way. Our first suspect was lack of internal communication: other departments probably didn’t even know about those wonderful tools. But it turned out to be the outcome rather than the reason for failing onboarding. The actual problem was deeper: people knew about the tools but had no real drive to change or adapt their ways. There was, as we say, no clear internal value proposition.

We always focus on the customer value proposition; but if your customers are internal people or teams, they need to be courted as much as the external ones. Your products or services should make their lives easier. It should help them achieve their goals. It should make them look good in front of their bosses. Basically, if you cannot make it fast and easy for the internal customer, your colleagues won’t believe you can make it for the external one.

What’s your internal value proposition?

Picture of Stefan Kolle
Stefan Kolle

Innovator – Disruptor – Enabler Stefan is a disruptive influence. As co-founder, Managing Director and Chairman of the Board of Futurelab, he encourages businesses to shake up their marketplace through meaningful innovation in customer experience. 

After 20 years working with C-level teams at Vodafone Group, ING, BAT Japan, Sanoma CEE, Heineken, Philips, Bank of Piraeus, JTI Ukraine, BNP Paribas Investment Partners, Stefan just knows what works and what doesn’t. He delivers brand advocacy strategies based on customer and employee engagement, motivation and empowerment.    Lives: Now Thinks: 5 years from Now Always finds the extra angle; if there isn’t an extra angle, he creates it Addicted to technology Strives for a world without the need for advertising Several C-level roles in insurance, finance and technology Developed new businesses in 13 countries and launched one of the first web-builders in NL Stefan’s role model is Leonardo da Vinci Juror for the Webbies Net Promoter® Certified Associate     Email: sko@futurelab.net

Recent posts
