FROM MAD TO GLAD

#NoBullshitCX #20yearsFuturelab

“Be aware of red button events.”

Customers tell others about their experiences when there is something to tell about. But very often the triggering event is not positive. Broken cars, dead internet lines, cancelled flights…The higher the emotion, the higher the fragility of the customer, and the bigger fallout a company can expect from poor experience. Prevention is of course key: the best service is no service. Unfortunately, bad things still happen. But they don’t need to lead to negative stories.

There are multiple surveys confirming that a bad experience, when successfully managed, creates advocacy. Some NPS practitioners even call detractors “ The p*ssed-off promoters” , meaning that an enthusiastic customer can be either passionately mad or passionately loyal, depending on how they are treated.

This effect of wrong experiences turned right was the driver behind the “Red Button event” idea on our Book of Advocacy for a global telco. When someone loses or breaks their phone on a trip, they can walk into any shop or partner store and be immediately taken care of. Being there for the customer when it matters most creates lifelong loyalty.

What’s your “Mad to Glad” story?