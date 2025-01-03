FROM MAD TO GLAD

kolle's kolumne linkedin #105 en

#NoBullshitCX #20yearsFuturelab

“Be aware of red button events.”

Customers tell others about their experiences when there is something to tell about. But very often the triggering event is not positive. Broken cars, dead internet lines, cancelled flights…The higher the emotion, the higher the fragility of the customer, and the bigger fallout a company can expect from poor experience. Prevention is of course key: the best service is no service. Unfortunately, bad things still happen. But they don’t need to lead to negative stories.

There are multiple surveys confirming that a bad experience, when successfully managed, creates advocacy. Some NPS practitioners even call detractors “ The p*ssed-off promoters” , meaning that an enthusiastic customer can be either passionately mad or passionately loyal, depending on how they are treated.

This effect of wrong experiences turned right was the driver behind the “Red Button event” idea on our Book of Advocacy for a global telco. When someone loses or breaks their phone on a trip, they can walk into any shop or partner store and be immediately taken care of. Being there for the customer when it matters most creates lifelong loyalty.

What’s your “Mad to Glad” story?

Picture of Stefan Kolle
Stefan Kolle

Innovator – Disruptor – Enabler Stefan is a disruptive influence. As co-founder, Managing Director and Chairman of the Board of Futurelab, he encourages businesses to shake up their marketplace through meaningful innovation in customer experience. 

After 20 years working with C-level teams at Vodafone Group, ING, BAT Japan, Sanoma CEE, Heineken, Philips, Bank of Piraeus, JTI Ukraine, BNP Paribas Investment Partners, Stefan just knows what works and what doesn’t. He delivers brand advocacy strategies based on customer and employee engagement, motivation and empowerment.    Lives: Now Thinks: 5 years from Now Always finds the extra angle; if there isn’t an extra angle, he creates it Addicted to technology Strives for a world without the need for advertising Several C-level roles in insurance, finance and technology Developed new businesses in 13 countries and launched one of the first web-builders in NL Stefan’s role model is Leonardo da Vinci Juror for the Webbies Net Promoter® Certified Associate     Email: sko@futurelab.net

Recent posts
Follow us
Facebook Twitter Youtube Linkedin
Tags
advertising (446) Alain Thys (216) Annette Franz (Gleneicki) (332) branding (360) brands (164) change (193) customer experience (370) customer experiences (477) customer insights (468) danah boyd (223) David Armano (398) David Polinchock (181) Denise Lee Yohn (241) design (394) Design Translator (184) Dick Stroud (461) digital living (276) Dominic Basulto (275) Facebook (155) gaming (206) green (328) grey (246) Idris Mootee (363) Ilya Vedrashko (327) innovation (647) Joel Makower (219) John Caddell (232) Jonathan Salem Baskin (429) Karl Long (157) Lynette Webb (178) marketing (333) Matt Rhodes (247) media consumption (176) Neil Perkin (163) neuromarketing (503) online (575) organisational behaviour (152) people (324) research (207) Roger Dooley (597) social media (1000) strategy (481) technology (282) virtual worlds (161) young (158)
About this blog

This blog reflects the personal opinions of individual contributors and does not represent the views of Futurelab, Futurelab’s clients, or the contributors’ respective employers or clients.

Get Started With Futurelab

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Phone Number

+49 89 262 029 900

LinkedIn

send us a message

Email Address

info@futurelab.net

+49 89 262 029 900
info@futurelab.net

Quick Links

Offerings

Office

Futurelab is an operational brand of:

infinit.cx GmbH
Ganghoferstrasse 66e
80339 München

Register: München HRB 208877

Facebook Twitter Youtube Linkedin
Copyright © 2025 FutureLab

Website by