IS THERE ANYTHING TO TALK ABOUT?

#NoBullshitCX #20yearsFuturelab

„Trigger a positive conversation.”

Detractors have horror stories to tell, but are you giving your promoters something to talk about? Sometimes, when we want customers to talk about us, we forget that they need at least a conversation starter. Nobody comes home shouting “Honey, can you believe it? None of the calls I made today dropped on me!”.Sure, that system is fine, and it will earn it’s “8 out of 10, because everything works well” score. But to trigger a positive experience sharing, something unusual and positive should happen.

Some companies call these events “Moments of truth” or WOW-moments. But I don’tbelieve we need to go to outrageous levels to start a story. That’s why we like to speak of Advocacy Moments: something serving as hooks for customers to tell their stories.

I have to fly often, and I can hardly tell one flight from another anymore, so usually there is nothing to talk about. But when I see one of Brussels Airlines signature airplanes–Tomorrowland, Red Devils, or Tintin–I always tell my friends. This is a great example of triggering a positive story without anything bad happening.

How do you trigger positive conversations?