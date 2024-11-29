ASK FOR THAT RECOMMENDATION

“Ask for that recommendation”

So you have done a really good job with your CX and got enthusiastic promoters. Now what? One of the pitfalls of a CX programme is to concentrate on detractors only. Yes, detractors are important as they point us to where we lose revenue. But leaving your happy customers unattended is also slowing down your growth. After all, you can only make you numbers if they DO recommend and bring in their friends, relatives, and colleagues.

But do they though? Sometimes it takes a little nudge. Our client, a major European publishing house, wanted to retain audiences of their popular magazines. We ran an NPS survey to understand what was driving readers’ happiness and loyalty. To our surprise, when asked whether they would be willing to recommend a subscription, quite a few answered along the lines of “I never considered it! What a great idea, I will recommend it tomy (favourite person) right now”. Several respondents said they would buy a subscription as a gift to someone close. To be precise, promotions like “bring afriend get something free” were tried before, but they hardly worked. The audiences found it unethical to “benefit” from their friends but would genuinely like to share a good read. They loved their magazines; they just never considered it sharing it like that.

What are the right ways to nudge your loyal customers to recommend you?


Picture of Stefan Kolle
Stefan Kolle

