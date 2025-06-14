THE FOOD THAT SPEAKS FOR ITSELF

#NoBullshitCX

Over the past few weeks, I have been talking about promoters: who they are, what drives them, and why not every recommendation works the same way. As summer is in full swing, I want to share an example of promoter-based marketing from my favourite black-kettle BBQ brand.



By the time we started working with them, they already had a huge base of enthusiastic customers who loved their products and were already willing to recommend them. But the marketing team was focusing on technicalities (cough – German – cough). The catch was, with a vast range of products from small electric grills to giant gas installations, it was easy for recommendations to get TOO technical for a casual conversation.



Our research, however, showed a vast number of people who were promoting based on… taste. “The meat tastes better” was the red line. So instead of pushing more product information, we advised to focused on the real emotional trigger: taste. The brand supplied their most enthusiastic customers – the natural promoters – with special grill packages from local butchers. This way, they made it even easier for fans to show off the results, share the experience, and stimulate authentic word-of-mouth. A whole Grilling Academy was born from it. Grills may be all different, but the end result should still be a juicy piece of smoked goodness and some good laughs in a good company. Cheers!