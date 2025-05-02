THE GOOD COFFEE INDEX

#NoBullshitCX

Attention to small things as an indicator of corporate culture.

I often tell this story at workshops: the cost of coffee that goes into making one espresso differs depending on the location and experience. Ten grams of coffee needed for a good cup will cost you 20 cents if you buy them in a pack, 50 cents – if you buy them in a capsule, 1,5 euros – if you drink your espresso in a bar, and up to 5 euros in a restaurant. Such is the impact of experience on the price of the same few coffee beans.



For some strange reason, those who understand good coffee understand CX better than others. Is it that you have to be able to experience good things in order to deliver good things? Or that one good cup of coffee requires a seemingly unreasonable amount of grounds, work, and devices? OK, it is just my observation, nothing scientific. But if I see a good coffee machine in the client office, I know that people pay attention here. I know that someone stood their ground defending the right of each person to have a nice coffee moment, not a cup of “dirty water”, as they say in Italy.



And perhaps, the saddest moments for me were those when I saw that employees were served worse quality coffee than management (and one of these was a coffee manufacturer, I won’t point fingers, but their initials are D and E). Or no coffee at all (which isn’t much better, to be honest). I even saw management hide a good machine from employees. This was when I knew the company was done (this was in 2009, and now they are completely gone).



I am almost compelled to create a Good Coffee Index here, as an analogy to a “Big Mac Index” but for CX. What do you think?