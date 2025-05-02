THE GOOD COFFEE INDEX

Attention to small things as an indicator of corporate culture.

I often tell this story at workshops: the cost of coffee that goes into making one espresso differs depending on the location and experience. Ten grams of coffee needed for a good cup will cost you 20 cents if you buy them in a pack, 50 cents – if you buy them in a capsule, 1,5 euros – if you drink your espresso in a bar, and up to 5 euros in a restaurant. Such is the impact of experience on the price of the same few coffee beans.

For some strange reason, those who understand good coffee understand CX better than others. Is it that you have to be able to experience good things in order to deliver good things? Or that one good cup of coffee requires a seemingly unreasonable amount of grounds, work, and devices? OK, it is just my observation, nothing scientific. But if I see a good coffee machine in the client office, I know that people pay attention here. I know that someone stood their ground defending the right of each person to have a nice coffee moment, not a cup of “dirty water”, as they say in Italy.

And perhaps, the saddest moments for me were those when I saw that employees were served worse quality coffee than management (and one of these was a coffee manufacturer, I won’t point fingers, but their initials are D and E). Or no coffee at all (which isn’t much better, to be honest). I even saw management hide a good machine from employees. This was when I knew the company was done (this was in 2009, and now they are completely gone).

I am almost compelled to create a Good Coffee Index here, as an analogy to a “Big Mac Index” but for CX. What do you think?

Picture of Stefan Kolle
Stefan Kolle

Innovator – Disruptor – Enabler Stefan is a disruptive influence. As co-founder, Managing Director and Chairman of the Board of Futurelab, he encourages businesses to shake up their marketplace through meaningful innovation in customer experience. 

After 20 years working with C-level teams at Vodafone Group, ING, BAT Japan, Sanoma CEE, Heineken, Philips, Bank of Piraeus, JTI Ukraine, BNP Paribas Investment Partners, Stefan just knows what works and what doesn’t. He delivers brand advocacy strategies based on customer and employee engagement, motivation and empowerment.    Lives: Now Thinks: 5 years from Now Always finds the extra angle; if there isn’t an extra angle, he creates it Addicted to technology Strives for a world without the need for advertising Several C-level roles in insurance, finance and technology Developed new businesses in 13 countries and launched one of the first web-builders in NL Stefan’s role model is Leonardo da Vinci Juror for the Webbies Net Promoter® Certified Associate     Email: sko@futurelab.net

