#NoBullshitCX

“People will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.” – Maya Angelou.

Last week I talked about one of those tough moments in life when you think no amount of CX can fix it (spoiler alert: it can – and it should). But taxes are not the only inevitable thing in human life, are they?



One of our more unusual clients was a funeral insurance company that worked with a network of funeral centres. We ran a relational survey across all their major touchpoints. And yes, it sounds strange, but people do talk about their funeral experiences. They talk about how they were treated, how clear the process was, how easy it was to arrange the last service, and how much care they felt in the worst moments of their lives. And they absolutely do recommend (or warn others) based on those experiences.



It is a simple truth many companies forget: people talk. It does not matter if you are selling sandwiches, software, or funeral services. Every experience you create – good, bad, or indifferent – will find its way into conversations, into reviews, into reputations that you cannot control. That makes making your brand alive, and your customer base thriving. You should not fear it or avoid it – you should embrace it. In CX world, talk IS gold.