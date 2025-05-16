PEOPLE TALK

“People will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.” – Maya Angelou.

Last week I talked about one of those tough moments in life when you think no amount of CX can fix it (spoiler alert: it can – and it should). But taxes are not the only inevitable thing in human life, are they?

One of our more unusual clients was a funeral insurance company that worked with a network of funeral centres. We ran a relational survey across all their major touchpoints. And yes, it sounds strange, but people do talk about their funeral experiences. They talk about how they were treated, how clear the process was, how easy it was to arrange the last service, and how much care they felt in the worst moments of their lives. And they absolutely do recommend (or warn others) based on those experiences.

It is a simple truth many companies forget: people talk. It does not matter if you are selling sandwiches, software, or funeral services. Every experience you create – good, bad, or indifferent – will find its way into conversations, into reviews, into reputations that you cannot control. That makes making your brand alive, and your customer base thriving. You should not fear it or avoid it – you should embrace it. In CX world, talk IS gold.

Stefan Kolle

Innovator – Disruptor – Enabler Stefan is a disruptive influence. As co-founder, Managing Director and Chairman of the Board of Futurelab, he encourages businesses to shake up their marketplace through meaningful innovation in customer experience. 

After 20 years working with C-level teams at Vodafone Group, ING, BAT Japan, Sanoma CEE, Heineken, Philips, Bank of Piraeus, JTI Ukraine, BNP Paribas Investment Partners, Stefan just knows what works and what doesn’t. He delivers brand advocacy strategies based on customer and employee engagement, motivation and empowerment.    Lives: Now Thinks: 5 years from Now Always finds the extra angle; if there isn’t an extra angle, he creates it Addicted to technology Strives for a world without the need for advertising Several C-level roles in insurance, finance and technology Developed new businesses in 13 countries and launched one of the first web-builders in NL Stefan’s role model is Leonardo da Vinci Juror for the Webbies Net Promoter® Certified Associate     Email: sko@futurelab.net

