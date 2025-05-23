FANS ARE GOOD. ADVOCATES ARE BETTER

#NoBullshitCX

One of the key questions of CX is Would you recommend us?



One of the key challenges of CX is moving from would to did.

When we worked with the wealth management division of a German bank, we saw just how complex that leap can be. Not all promoters are the same. Through our research, we identified several distinct “promoter personas”, each with different triggers for actually recommending the brand, different levels of influence, and different numbers of people they typically talked to.



There were Traditionalists: people who talked to others intuitively and recommended based on a personal relationship with their branch advisor. They were enthusiastic and their advice was followed, albeit their influence stayed within a close circle. Then there were Digital Innovators: those somewhat ego-driven types who recommended based on how cool the tools and services were, and how they enhanced their own status. They had wide reach because of their outward personalities, but no close connection to those they spoke to, so their effect was lower. And finally, there were Balancers: more rational, weighing pros and cons. They were the least talkative, but when they did recommend, it carried serious weight because their network trusted their financial judgment.



We learned a lot from that research. When you have a large, complex customer base, splitting everyone into detractors and promoters is not enough. If you want to have active advocates, you need to know who is talking about you, why they are talking, and how much impact they have. It is not enough to have promoters. You need the right ones talking.