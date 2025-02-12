#NoBullshitCX #20yearsFuturelab

“The experience is the brand.”

Imagine you are walking in a city somewhere you don’t speak the language. Would you know the difference between a 5-star hotel and a 3 star one without being able to read the name? Would you know a luxury store from a mass-market–without checking the brand? I bet you would, because it would feel different. The interior, the ambience, the staff–everything in a high-end venue will look, smell, and feel different. It will be obvious even without knowing any local brands or being able to read the tags.

This happens because brands are the outcomes of experiences, not the causes. Of course, some brand names add to the overall experience: logos do matter. However, big names like Mercedes, Hermes, or Ritz Carlton started as small names, like all others. It was their experiences that made them big. The experience IS the brand, and all experiences are brand experiences.