ARE RAСCOONS THE NEW SEXY?

#NoBullshitCX

“The biggest payback comes to those who do the difficult things.”

I started this column a year ago with a provocative post “Good CX is like good sex” (https://www.futurelab.net/blog/2024/02/good-cx-is-like-good-sex/). I don’t think any other post gained so much attention ever since 😊. So, is it true and sex sells, or rather – nothing sells except for sex anymore?

Let’s assume this is true. Then why does anyone still advertise anywhere but P*rnhub? Why is the iPhone, the most popular technology item, always introduced by someone dressed as the opposite of sexy? And how did PEDRO THE DANCING RAСCOON become the biggest hit of 2024 on Spotify, TikTok, and everything else?

Sure, sex gets attention. Sometimes it’s all you are after. But more often than not you want something more, and it means you have to tick all the boxes. Whether in CX or relationships, the spark is easy. But the biggest payback comes to those who do the difficult things, and invest time, effort, and their attention. Sorry for the clickbait title though 😉.

Happy Valentines for those who celebrate. Happy column anniversary to me.

