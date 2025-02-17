#NoBullshitCX (CW3)

„When planning CX initiatives, dont overpromise to customers-or yourself”

One of my New Year’s resolutions is to keep it real when it comes to CX promises. What does it actually mean?

When we worked on a CX maturity assessment for a global leader in energy, we asked the client: “What level of CX are you actually aiming at?”. For amanufacturing organisation, simply going for what the customers want (as many self appointed gurus would recommend), is never going to be a full answer. The client told us: “We want the optimal level of CX our customers pay for”. Do you notice the absence of the words “the best”, “outstanding”, or “exceeding expectations”? This was a very good lesson for us.

The business needs to be ready to deliver customer experience at the possible, not imaginary level. When it comes to experiences,“smooth and easy across all touchpoints” will always beat “outstanding in one, but bad in another”. As a CX manager, starting with what’s achievable will also save you from a burnout.

The principle of “Done is better than perfect” also means that you never stop striving for perfection. The greatest manufacturer in the world–Toyota–has it down to a core principle, “Kaizen”, which means “continuous improvement”. Don’t overpromise. Improve continuously. Embrace imperfection now and aim at doing better in the future.

