Ruth Bader Ginsburg: “A court ought not be affected by the weather of the day, but will be by the climate of the era.”

Martin Ginsburg: “The law is never finished. It is a work in progress, and ever will be.” (On the Basis of Sex, 2018)

Just like your customer experience journey.

In a world where products and services are becoming more and more commoditized every day, customer experience is really the one true differentiator. We know that customers are willing to pay more for a better experience, so price can no longer be that differentiator.

In other words, brands are competing on the basis of CX.

How do you compete on the basis of CX? What must companies do?

Doing business and competing on the basis of CX has a ton of benefits – for employees, for customers, and for the business. Where does your business stand?

Two more great RBG quotes that are completely applicable to CX…

Real change, enduring change, happens one step at a time. … Fight for the things that you care about, but do it in a way that will lead others to join you. -Ruth Bader Ginsburg

