After the launch of the Futurelab Weekly Webinar last week, we now continue with the first webinar that goes more in-depth – how to start your Voice of the Customer programme.

What I am about to tell you may sound obvious – but most companies do not fully run this step at the beginning, while it is an absolute necessity. You need to establish your data-strategy.

Compare it with going on a trip – you need to have a clear view of where you want to go, how you will get there, and what you want to do there, otherwise you may end up with a lot of surprises. Some people love to have holidays with lots of surprises – but in a corporate context it is not advisable. Similarly, you need to have a data strategy before you start collecting the data.

Simply said – you need to establish very clearly whom you want to talk to, at what stages in the customer journey you want to collect insights, what it is that you want to find out, and how you will collect these data.

Let’s look one step further. In the webinar we will explain all the below in much more detail of course, with interesting real-life cases.

We need to define which stakeholders we would like to speak to – who can add valuable insight for me? This is usually a much wider net than you initially assume – and can look quite different than expected. For instance, it should include your own employees. Of course, we also need to focus on those that are likely to be willing to share some thoughts and feedback with us.

When should we actually ask? At what stages in the lifecycle or journey should we engage with the customer – and when should we draw data from our systems to get the right insight? The customer should not be our mystery shopper, for instance. Which touchpoints and interactions are most to the customers’ experience?

The question of what to ask is of course in part driven by the decision on what metrics and KPIs you use (we will come back on this in one of our next article/webinars. But the issue is much broader – while we always speak about “what to ask” we need to look at what other information we should capture as well. What observations, data analysis and other non-survey elements should we include to give us an understanding of the emotions and actions of the customer.

Finally, we need to look at how to ask, in other words, which technologies and methodologies we should use. The outcome of the first three steps drives the how – we need to finetune our technologies and methodologies with a clear understanding of the outcomes we want to achieve. Is it a pop-up on the website, an IVR solution in the contact centre or a straight-up NPS question sent by WhatsApp? How do we increase the chances of the stakeholder we want to engage with actually answering our question, sharing the right insightful information with us? What is the right timing for a touchpoint – 5 minutes? 5 days?

And if you are able to collect this information, it will enable you to drive CX improvements, and support the whole organisation with actionable insights.

Like with every project, it is a matter of having a strategy and a clear view on how to execute on that strategy.

Join us for the webinar, and we will share practical insights, cases and tips on how you can make sure that you have the right data strategy and can start your VoC programme off on the right footing.

And have a look at the next episodes in the series, when we continue with looking into what metrics you should choose to measure, and how to establish the right processes to keep your programme going.

Talk to us. If you need support in establishing your VoC or CX programme, let’s have a call.

We have done it many times before and can help you make fast and sensible choices. We have seen and built best practices, and we have seen worst practice. We have experienced it all and have the fitting models, frameworks, examples – and stories. Whether you need to develop a global CX strategy and fast-track it into roll-out, or you need an up and running VoC programme in a few weeks or even days, We can help you make decisions quickly as we have fitting scenarios for you based on our experience. We can then help you implement equally quickly through small and accountable projects that drive quick wins.