Customer experience has become a necessity for business success. Every day, consumers have a greater ability to interact with businesses and brands, and the majority of them expect companies to understand their expectations from the start. Studies show that 73% of consumers say good experience with a company is instrumental in influencing their brand loyalty. This means customer retention is directly impacted by customer experience.

So, how can companies strategically invest in customer experience in a way that will drive retention and satisfaction in customers? Technology can be used in a variety of ways, but when it comes to customer experience, it can be used to help companies understand their customers’ expectations, predict best practices, and create the ultimate user experience tailored to individual consumers.

Here are a few of the top technology trends that can drive good customer experience in any organization.

Augmented Reality for User Experience

Augmented Reality (AR) can function through new mobile technology to overlay physical objects and images on a user’s view of the real world. This technology allows users to access an organization’s products or services without having to go to a physical location. It is an innovative tool that provides an opportunity for companies to connect with customers in a brand-driven way that promotes satisfaction and trust. Consumers can be certain that they are choosing the right brand and product through AR technology, before making the purchase.

While this technology is extremely helpful for promoting user experience in the purchasing stages, AR can also be used as a marketing tool to find and draw in new customers. Specifically, marketing teams can use AR to find out how customers interact with the technology and products and determine whether that interaction is positive or negative, depending on the conversions of new customers. From here, marketing teams can use the information collected through AR marketing to tailor the user experience to promote even higher conversion rates.

Companies need to create a good user experience in order to keep customers coming back, with AR, they can create a good experience for current customers and use this experience to draw in new customers.

Intelligent RPA for Customer Journey

One of the top transformative technologies for the customer experience journey is intelligent robotic process automation (RPA). Intelligent RPA goes beyond traditional RPA capabilities. This technology can simplify interactions by reducing redundancy that customers may face. Intelligent RPA can automatically transfer customer data and information across pages within a platform, to ensure that customers only need to fill in their information once. This not only makes customer-facing tasks easier but it also significantly reduces the risk of error.

Not only can intelligent RPA improve customers’ interactions with an organization, but it can also learn from customers’ experiences on digital platforms to detect patterns and suggest predictions for future use. Companies can use intelligent RPA to collect data and strategically align their digital platforms with consumer expectations. While data can be collected and entered manually, using intelligent RPA optimizes the operational outcome and will ensure an unbiased, data-driven result. This means the customer journey can be entirely based on the customer’s expectations, with no guess-work involved.

Chatbots for Customer Service

Customers collectively rank customer service as the top priority that impacts their ability to trust a company. When the most important aspect of an organization, from the consumers’ perspective, is customer service, it’s clear that companies should invest in all avenues to perfect this aspect of customer experience.

Not all customer service agents are the best, but even the best of the best can feel overworked, resulting in poor customer service. Chatbots can be strategically implemented in any company to provide quality customer service to customers while reducing the workload on customer service agents. Chatbots can be synched with frequently asked questions and customer history data to give answers to simple questions, or they can help direct customers to the best customer service agent to answer questions. With chatbots, customer problems and questions are streamlined to help customers receive the best service possible, which helps to reinforce customer loyalty at any organization.

Multi-Cloud Computing for Customer Security

Customers’ personal information and data security is essential to improving customer satisfaction. Companies that consistently have data breaches will be less trusted by consumers, who won’t want to hand over any sensitive information. Luckily, reports show multi-cloud computing can be used to prevent data breaches through the use of multiple private data storage locations, ultimately creating a strong sense of customer security for any users.

Multi-cloud computing is essentially a way to keep devices connected, secure, and the data within those devices secure by distributing the transmitted data through strategic storage centers in different locations. This increase in security will give any customer peace of mind when giving their personal information over to a company.

These technology trends are just a few that will improve the customer experience with organizations. Create relationships with customers by knowing their expectations, delivering a good experience, and helping them with any problems they may have. This will help create customer loyalty and guarantee that consumers keep coming back to an organization.