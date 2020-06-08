This post was originally published and shared on CCW Digital on February 19, 2020.

The following is an abbreviated excerpt from my book, Customer Understanding: Three Ways to Put the “Customer” in Customer Experience (and at the Heart of Your Business).

Journey mapping is the most critical and pivotal component in any customer experience transformation. An in-depth understanding of the experience today—what’s going well and what isn’t—is the only way to really drive change going forward. This is what journey maps provide and, hence, why journey maps and the journey mapping process are often called the backbone of customer experience management.

What do I mean by that? The journey mapping process informs and supports so many parts of your customer experience strategy that it literally is the backbone; those parts include:

Executive Alignment

Helps you build the business case and get executive commitment for the work that lies ahead

Explains the what and the why behind the customer experience today

Brings them closer to the customer and allows them to walk in customers’ shoes

By opening their eyes and building that commitment, it ensures all executives are aligned on the customer-centric vision—it’s the mindset shift, inside out to outside in

Brand Promise

Helps you communicate, translate, and amplify the brand promise for your employees

Aligns the experience with the brand promise

Identifies where the promise is kept or broken

Teaches employees about—and aligns them with—the brand promise

Organization Adoption and Alignment

Teaches employees about the customer and the experience

Provides a clear line of sight for employees to the customer

Helps employees understand how they contribute to—and impact—the customer and the experience

Builds empathy for the customer

Helps create a universal language for employees to talk about the customer

Employee Experience

Identifies broken or missing tools, resources, policies, or processes that hinder the experience for the employee (and for the customer)

Helps the organization align training, tools, and resources to customer needs and expectations

Highlights how and where the employee experience intersects with the customer experience

Customer Understanding

Helps the organization understand what the customer is doing, thinking, and feeling as she interacts with the brand

Helps everyone understand who the customer is and identifies her needs, expectations, preferences, and jobs to be done

Identifies listening gaps and provides co-creation opportunities with customers

Identifies key moments of truth (when enriched with data)

Process Improvements

Becomes the root cause analysis for customer-facing issues

Identifies operational (in)efficiencies and cost savings

Is a decision support tool to help prioritize improvement areas

Facilitates breaking down or connecting organizational silos

There are many more ways that journey mapping supports and informs your customer experience strategy, including designing new experiences for tomorrow. I wrote a whitepaper a few years ago called 30+ Reasons to Map Customer Journeys, which includes more details on this.

When journey mapping is viewed (and used) not only as the process that it is but also, especially, as the backbone of customer experience management, it becomes an ongoing practice and process in your organization. When it becomes part of the conversation, when it feeds into all of the things mentioned here (plus in the whitepaper), then it becomes a part of the fabric of the organization.

Are you convinced yet that journey maps are a powerful tool and process in your customer experience toolbox?

Don’t let your tools become your process. -Anonymous

Annette Franz is an internationally recognized customer experience thought leader, coach, speaker, and author. She recently published her first book, Customer Understanding: Three Ways to Put the “Customer” in Customer Experience (and at the Heart of Your Business); it’s available on Amazon in both paperback and Kindle formats. Sign up for our newsletter for updates, insights, and other great content that you can use to up your CX game.

Read the original post here.