This paper is not to convince you that you should have a Voice of the Customer (VoC) program. It’s 2020 – we assume you have this by now. If not, please let us know if you need arguments to convince your manager, we will help you.

However, 50% of all Voice of the Customer practitioners are unhappy with their programme.

Fred Reichheld, the creator of the Net Promoter System, claims that 70% of companies do NPS wrong. And too many VoC programmes that we at Futurelab have ever encountered are struggling to reach their full potential or present a substantial ROI. Given the current focus on ROI in the evaluation of VoC (and in the broader sense CX) programmes, this is a dangerous position to find yourself.

In this paper, we show you the key steps you must take to ensure the success of your VoC programme – whether it is based on NPS, CES or other metrics. Please join us for one of the webinars where I will give you cases, examples and best and worst practice stories to bring it all to life.