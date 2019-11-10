A couple of months ago, we announced that Futurelab had become a partner infinit.cx, a leader in complex contact centre solutions which has a long list of successful customer experience stories in Germany. Today, we are happy to announce that we have gone further in our partnership. From now Futurelab will be an independent subsidiary of infinit.cx GmbH.

We at Futurelab have proven ourselves as one of Europe's leading strategy consultancy for Customer Centricity with the mission to make the world more customer-friendly. For the past 15 years, we brought companies closer to their customers, helping our clients monetise excellent customer experience. Our successful project list includes programmes for Toyota Motors, Vodafone, ING, Volkswagen, Weber, and Shell.

In their turn, the system integrator infinit.cx ensures optimal technical conditions in customer service units at companies like Deutsche Telekom, E.ON, and UniCredit. The goal is always to create consistent customer experiences across all communication channels (call, email, webchat, messaging, etc.).

“Through the merger, we can finally show the value contribution of the employees in the contact centre for the entire company,” points out Stefan Grünzner, CEO of infinit.cx GmbH. Digitalisation can only pay off fully if the company adopts the customer-centric thinking. The work of infinit.cx group is focused on the customer-oriented digitalisation, summarises Grünzner.

“Our offerings just fit together perfectly”, says Stefan Kolle, Managing Director of Futurelab GmbH. He thinks that flexible, easy-to-use cloud solutions for contact centres are a crucial element for better customer focus in the next decade (particularly in the light of possible recession). “Together with infinit.cx group, we are ready to help both B2B and B2C companies in Germany, and all other European markets, to become more customer centric. The Futurelab brand will continue to grow, powered by technology and know-how of infinit.cx”, adds Stefan Kolle.

To stay tuned for all our news, visit one of our websites:

www.infinit.cx

www.futurelab-deutschland.de

www.futurelab.net