Less than a month separates us from one of the most inspiring events in the CX world – the International Customer Experience Awards 2019. And this year our consultancy company will be again in the center of it.

On the 21st November one of our founders and CEO – Stefan Kolle, will be part of an expert panel of independent judges, assessing the entries, offering detailed feedback and sharing their insights. Stefan was a chair of judges last year already.

Held at the Novotel Amsterdam City Hotel, the event features a large number of open presentations, meaning attendees can hear how other companies are defining excellence in customer experience. Beyond that, the presence of hundreds of business professionals means the networking opportunities are second-to-none.

The awards this year will be split in different categories and will cover different aspects of the CX world – customer experience strategy, customer-centric transformation, ways of measurement, customer experience teams, employee empowerment, mobile and social media use, digital strategy and transformation. Among the finalists are companies like: E.ON, Shell, Turkish Airlines, DHL Express, Airbnb, HP, KCB Bank Group, Dell Technologies, Sberbank, Telefónica Germany GmbH, PostNL, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority and many more.

Don’t miss to see the latest and greatest in the world of CX and save your place, if you haven’t till now!