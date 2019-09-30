As a customer experience professional, you focus a lot on the customer. You put the customer on a pedestal. You put the customer front and center. And rightly so; without customers, you have no business. But you have to remember this: in order to deliberately design a customer-centric culture, you must put employees more first. Only when employees have a great experience can customers have a great experience, too. Employees need to know how they contribute to the bigger picture and how their work matters; they must have the tools and resources to do their jobs well; and they need the support of a caring leadership team.

With all of that in mind, I share this video, which I came across the other day. It was quite disturbing to watch. Warning: the first several seconds have some extremely “colorful” language.

[Energy that can change the World] Kind Words Ringback tone_GS Caltex Video of [Energy that can change the World] Kind Words Ringback tone_GS Caltex