Munich, 25th Jan 2019 - Customer Experience is the heartbeat of every business. However, there is still a negative perception around customer service - within businesses and amongst customers alike. Futurelab and infinIT.cx have joined forces to change this and to show the value of customer experience.

Futurelab has been helping and transforming businesses long before the customer experience hype was a thing. Their experts provide comprehensive solutions to help company's figure out what customers care about most, and how to design great customer experiences. To accomplish this, Futurelab performs a thorough analysis of the companies’ current activities and programs as well as the voice of the customer (NPS), and embeds customer centricity into each step of the process to achieve lasting and sustainable results.

To enable a seamless customer experience, infinIT.cx GmbH is a system integrator that maximises the power of technology and deploys integrated solutions and frameworks for large customer service units at clients such as Deutsche Telekom. Their consistent omni-channel focus allows for a holistic and personalised customer experience across all platforms: phone, e-mail, messaging, etc.

“With Futurelab we are finally able to measure the contact center's employee overall company contribution”, so Stefan Grünzner, the Managing Director of infinIT.cx GmbH. Additionally, Futurelab is bringing its vast expertise from working with leading and renowned companies, into this co-operation. With combined efforts, transforming a contact center into the much discussed profit center is within reach.

About infinIT.cx

Delivering integrated solutions for a seamless omni-channel service - make it easy! With more than 30 years of experience, infinIT.cx is the number one for complex contact center projects in Germany. From consulting to system integration to operation and support - we guide customers from vision to results. www.infinit.cx

Find infinIT.cx at the CCW tradeshow from 19-21 February 2019 in Berlin – Hall 1, Stand A13

About Futurelab

For over 15 years, Futurelab has been the European consultancy specialist for Customer Centricity and Customer Experience (CX). We help B2B and B2C companies to understand the needs of their customers and develop a profitable customer strategy. This results in more loyal customers and increases a companies' revenue and margins. To achieve this, we use methods such as Net Promoter System (NPS) and Customer Journey Mapping. www.futurelab-deutschland.de

Stefan Kolle, Futurelab’s Managing Director, will also be at the stand of infinIT.cx during the CCW. You can meet him there, or make an appointment here: https://calendly.com/sko

