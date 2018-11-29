The image company Shutterscock has published some data showing how open minded and inclusive Gen Z and Millennial marketers are when it come to using imagery and advertising messages that embrace same-sex couples, transgender models, people with disabilities and gender-fluid models.



Big round of applause!!!!



The strange and amusing thing is that these open minded paragons of virtue have a huge blind spot (sorry, impaired vision disability) when it comes to how they deal with age. As long as the same sex couples, transgender models, people with disabilities and gender fluid models all reflect their own age group then they are fine. Attempting to make their advertising age-neutral is another whole ball game.



Guess there are few virtue signaling points to be awarded to the age-aware Millennial.



Do you detect a note of cynicism? How perceptive. Dick Stroud

