I'm already seeing it: people are starting to talk and write about customer experience trends for 2019.

It's only the start of Q4! We haven't even made it through 2018 yet! Still lots of time to make things happen. (Right?!)

Regardless, I'm not big on talking about customer experience trends for the new year any more. I have in the past, but I gave up a couple years ago.

Why?

Because I'm finding that a lot of companies are still trying to figure out the basics. Sadly.

They can't begin to focus on omnichannel, digital, personalization, AI, AR, and VR, oh my, when they can't even get their executives to commit to putting customers at the top of the priority list (right after employees, of course).

So, when I'm asked about customer experience trends for the next year and what customer experience strategies will look like, I say it's a bit like this:

Lucy's Famous Chocolate Scene Video of Lucy&#039;s Famous Chocolate Scene